NASA Reactivates New Horizons Probe for Ultima Thule Encounter

4 Blind Formula 1 Fan Surprised with Two Seater Tour of Circuit de Barcelona

2 Miami Mayor Ready for Lawsuits on Formula 1 Race Noise and Disruption

1 New Formula 1 Helmet Prototype Revealed by FIA

More on this:

Formula 1 Drivers Get Additional Ten Minutes on the Grid

One of the latest changes in procedure for Formula 1 comes into effect this Sunday, at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, where the Canadian Grand Prix is to take place. 4 photos



The change is not meant for the drivers themselves, but is a means for the series owner’s, Liberty Media, to get additional exposure. The ten extra minutes are aimed at giving media a longer grid walk, hence more time for interviews with the drivers before the race.



The new provision is not the only change made by Liberty when it comes to pre-race regulations. Back in February, Formula 1 announced it would



The official reason behind this decision is the fact that the time spent on the track before the race should be a moment for promoters and partners to promote whatever they feel like supporting.



The Formula 1 rights were sold by Bernie Ecclestone to American Liberty Media Corporation, born in the 1990s as a spin-off of TCI, an American cable-television group, in January last year.



Since taking over, the Americans have been hard at work trying to bring their showbiz know-how to the sport.



The task of making Formula 1 more popular started with the first race of the season in Australia, when the competition’s first ever global marketing campaign, Engineered Insanity, was launched.



In March, Formula 1 announced a unique partnership with entertainment giant



An The change that is to be implemented will prolong the time spent by the drivers on the grid before the playing of the national anthem by an additional ten minutes.The change is not meant for the drivers themselves, but is a means for the series owner’s, Liberty Media, to get additional exposure. The ten extra minutes are aimed at giving media a longer grid walk, hence more time for interviews with the drivers before the race.The new provision is not the only change made by Liberty when it comes to pre-race regulations. Back in February, Formula 1 announced it would ban the use of grid girls before the race.The official reason behind this decision is the fact that the time spent on the track before the race should be a moment for promoters and partners to promote whatever they feel like supporting.The Formula 1 rights were sold by Bernie Ecclestone to American Liberty Media Corporation, born in the 1990s as a spin-off of TCI, an American cable-television group, in January last year.Since taking over, the Americans have been hard at work trying to bring their showbiz know-how to the sport.The task of making Formula 1 more popular started with the first race of the season in Australia, when the competition’s first ever global marketing campaign, Engineered Insanity, was launched.In March, Formula 1 announced a unique partnership with entertainment giant Netflix . At the beginning of 2019, Netflix will air a 10-episode documentary series on this year’s season.An exclusive Twitter show hosted by broadcaster Will Buxton started airing on May 13, for the over 3.5 million Twitter followers.B y moving some content to the platform, Liberty Media placed Formula 1 on par with other U.S. sports present there like NFL, NBA, and MLB.