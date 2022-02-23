Former Tesla Construction Quality Manager Sues Company for Racism and Retaliation

Marcellous Cage prefers to identify as Marc. After working in Afghanistan as a construction project manager and getting injured there, he returned to the U.S. and worked for “over a decade” in the construction industry. Tesla liked his work and made an effort to pluck him from a job with sound recognition. Cage accepted Tesla’s proposal to his regret. He is now suing Tesla for racism and retaliation after trying to do his work.

12 photos