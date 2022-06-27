Former NHL Star Kicks Off the Summer Season With His New Luxurious Custom Boat

Not everyone who can afford a superyacht wants to own one. Some, like former hockey player Wayne Gretzky, prefer the timeless elegance and the unique appeal of a classic day boat. Of course, this is no ordinary boat either, but one that’s customized down to the last detail and exquisitely manufactured.
A NHL (National Hockey League) legend in Canada and beyond, Wayne Gretzky will definitely be turning heads with his new boat, proudly sporting the Canadian flag. The owner’s successful sports career will be reflected even by the cushions, embroidered with Gretzky’s “99” team jersey logo. That was his wife’s idea, he told Robb Report, which recently shared more details about this gorgeous watercraft.
The boat has been ready since last year, but winter was right at the corner, so its owners are only now getting to fully enjoy it. Plus, it’s gearing up to be showcased for the first time this coming August, at the Coeur d'Alene Antique and Classic Boat Festival.
Gretzky’s new boat doesn’t have a name yet, but officially it’s a Steinway 340 HT. Coeur Custom, a wooden boat specialist in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is the builder of this stunning boat, designed and hand-crafted by Jim Brown, a Master Craftsman.
According to Robb Report, this unique beauty was built from sapele hardwood, covered with no less than 16 coats of varnish. The luxurious interior is all white, highlighting the elegance of the boat’s dark wood. It includes seats for up to 12 passengers, a galley, and a toilet compartment and a sink.
There’s enough room for a fridge, an icemaker, plus storage areas for snacks. The open-bow day cruiser also features a curved windshield and a hardtop with an electric, deployable bimini top, for additional weather protection.
As powerful as it is elegant, the Steinway 340 HT can effortlessly hit 50 mph (80.4 kph), powered by its two 430 HP Mercury engines. But speed wasn’t the main thing on Gretzky’s mind, who chose this boat for comfort rather than performance.
It wasn’t revealed how much the NHL legend paid for his custom luxury toy, but considering that the second unit in the series will cost at least $800,000, we can imagine how high the numbers went for the hockey star’s unique boat.
The boat has been ready since last year, but winter was right at the corner, so its owners are only now getting to fully enjoy it. Plus, it’s gearing up to be showcased for the first time this coming August, at the Coeur d'Alene Antique and Classic Boat Festival.
Gretzky’s new boat doesn’t have a name yet, but officially it’s a Steinway 340 HT. Coeur Custom, a wooden boat specialist in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is the builder of this stunning boat, designed and hand-crafted by Jim Brown, a Master Craftsman.
According to Robb Report, this unique beauty was built from sapele hardwood, covered with no less than 16 coats of varnish. The luxurious interior is all white, highlighting the elegance of the boat’s dark wood. It includes seats for up to 12 passengers, a galley, and a toilet compartment and a sink.
There’s enough room for a fridge, an icemaker, plus storage areas for snacks. The open-bow day cruiser also features a curved windshield and a hardtop with an electric, deployable bimini top, for additional weather protection.
As powerful as it is elegant, the Steinway 340 HT can effortlessly hit 50 mph (80.4 kph), powered by its two 430 HP Mercury engines. But speed wasn’t the main thing on Gretzky’s mind, who chose this boat for comfort rather than performance.
It wasn’t revealed how much the NHL legend paid for his custom luxury toy, but considering that the second unit in the series will cost at least $800,000, we can imagine how high the numbers went for the hockey star’s unique boat.