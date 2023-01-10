Former NBA Star Jared Jeffries Wins a Toyota Corolla, Proves Everyone He Loves Free Stuff

We all love to receive free stuff, whether it’s a free sample, 1+1 sales, or small prizes. And it looks like former NBA player Jared Jeffries loves free stuff, too. He has just won a Toyota Corolla on The Price Is Right TV show, and his reaction was priceless.
Despite the fact that the former NBA star helped the Indiana Hoosiers to a national title back in 2002 and made over 40 million during his career of 11 NBA seasons, Jared Jeffries couldn’t have been more thrilled about winning a Toyota Corolla.
And it’s not really about the fact that he won a Corolla, but it looks like the former New York Knicks forward had a "lifelong dream" to be on The Price Is Right, and apparently, the timing was right for him as well. Because the 41-year-old went home with a prize after correctly guessing the price of the car.
And while he can afford as many Toyotas as he wants, it was about the winning itself more than the prize for the former NBA star. After host Drew Carry revealed that he had managed to pinpoint the correct price, which is $22,376, the Jeffries started jumping up and down while he was running in circles around the set. He eventually stopped to take a look at his new car.
His former Indiana University teammate, Jarrad Oddle, wrote on the clip uploaded on Twitter, "Dude still makes me laugh," to which Jeffries replied, "Man that was so funny! Life long dream. Miss ya buddy."
But there was something else that left viewers puzzled, besides his excited reaction to winning the car: the fact that, at 6 ft 4 inches (1.95 m) tall, Jared Jeffries would be too tall to fit comfortably inside the small Corolla.
Of course, Jeffries heard about all those comments online that he couldn't fit inside, and simply replied, "True but I won." And he really has the attitude of a winner, too. With an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023, it’s unclear whether the former NBA star will keep the Corolla since he can barely drive it in a comfortable position.
The current generation of the Corolla offers two fuel options, a gasoline-powered one and a hybrid. The one closest to the price Jeffries guessed is the Corolla Hybrid, which starts at $22,800, and is available in three trims, LE, SE, and XLE. From the looks of it, the one in question seems to be the LE, which comes with a 1.8-liter inline-four engine that works alongside an electric motor with the latter powering the rear wheels. Together, they put out 138 horsepower (140 ps) and 126 lb-ft (171 Nm) of torque. The Toyota Corolla is available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive.
The vehicle that Jefries took home comes with a Ruby Flare Pearl exterior, which adds $425 to the price, a black interior, and silver 16-inch alloy wheels, as part of the Convenience Package.
Besides his career as an NBA player and winner of The Price Is Right, Jared Jeffries was also the host of a fishing show on Outdoor Channel called Modern Fishing with Jared Jeffries.
NBA veteran Jared Jeffries made an appearance on The Price is Right today and won himself a brand-new car ????— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 9, 2023
Congrats Jared ???? pic.twitter.com/i6yYY9XA3I