Former MySpace Executive Ted Dhanik's Bugatti Veyron Is a Powerful Ladybug

Ted Dhanik, known as Ted Skilla on social media, a former MySpace executive, has just given us a glimpse at his spectacular hypercar, a Bugatti Veyron in black and red, which resembles a ladybug.
It’s been quite a while since anyone heard of MySpace, and there’s possibly an entire generation (yes, I’m looking at you, Gen Z) who has no idea about the socializing platform.
But Ted Dhanik seems to be doing pretty well for himself. Dhanik joined the team before MySpace became a huge thing, and, from 2003 to 2008, he was the VP of strategic marketing. In 2009, he founded engage: BDR, a marketing company. And that helped him get to a net worth of $5 million as of 2022, and afford – among many others – a Bugatti Veyron.
The former MySpace executive shared a “shot of my bug” on his social media. He worked on the hypercar and on several other projects with RDB LA.
In 2005, Bugatti introduced the Veyron line, which lasted until 2011. It was the first production car that offered more than 1,000 horsepower. One can imagine, its price was up to measure. It was both exotic and powerful and came with the title of the fastest production car at the time. But, even today, you could find its name among the world’s fastest (the Veyron Super Sport version).
The German-then-French carmaker gave it an 8.0-liter W16 engine, mated to a 7-speed automatic double-clutch transmission. 987 horsepower (1,001 ps) and a maximum torque of 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) go to both axles. The Veyron is able to sprint to 62 (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.2 seconds and hits a top speed of 253 mph (407 kph).
Painted in black and red on the outside, according to an older video from RDB LA, the Veyron sports the same color scheme on board.
According to Vik from RDB LA, Dhanik had purchased the Bugatti “a few months ago,” at the moment of their video, in March 2021. But, in a past interview with CelebMagazine, he revealed he would only keep the car for a couple of years and then level up. So, who knows for how long he'll enjoy this dazzling ladybug?
