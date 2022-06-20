Former F1 Boss Parting With His $21 Million Superyacht After Almost Two Decades

Until now, Bernie Ecclestone’s floating luxury toy has been one of those yachts that could be only admired from a distance – it was never available for charter, and the billionaire stayed loyal to it for almost two decades, which is a long time in a world where reaching for the shiniest new toy is the norm.
Ecclestone’s name is legendary, as he is considered the man who transformed Formula One into the spectacular world phenomenon we know today. Even though he cut ties to it for good a few years ago, “F1 Supremo” will always be linked to the famous competition. It looks like he is also ready to give up one of his luxury toys, the beautiful Petara superyacht.
The vessel is up for grabs for the first time, with Ecclestone having been its only owner since 2005, when it was built.
The 190-foot (58 meters) Petara II was delivered by the Turkish shipyard Proteksan Turquoise, with an exterior by Tanju Kalaycioglu and interiors by Federico Studio Celeste Dell’Anna. Large enough to sleep 12 guests, it boasts an opulent owner’s suite which includes a private office, a walk-in wardrobe, plus his-and-her bathrooms, and a large VIP room.
The sun deck is one of the most impressive spaces onboard Petara, featuring glass windscreens for protection in any weather, a generous jacuzzi, a bar, and plenty of room for sun lounging. A second area for al-fresco lounging is located on the upper deck.
Another cool feature of Petara is its large tender garage. Even though this superyacht was only meant for private use, it carried a great selection of water toys, and even a “city car” maneuvered with the hydraulic car lift.
It’s also one of the most powerful yachts in its size category, able to reach a top speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph) and cruise in many parts of the world, thanks to its transatlantic range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/9,260 km).
What has been a secretive luxury toy until now is up for grabs for the first time, through Burgess Yachts, with an asking price of $20.9 million (€20 million).
The vessel is up for grabs for the first time, with Ecclestone having been its only owner since 2005, when it was built.
The 190-foot (58 meters) Petara II was delivered by the Turkish shipyard Proteksan Turquoise, with an exterior by Tanju Kalaycioglu and interiors by Federico Studio Celeste Dell’Anna. Large enough to sleep 12 guests, it boasts an opulent owner’s suite which includes a private office, a walk-in wardrobe, plus his-and-her bathrooms, and a large VIP room.
The sun deck is one of the most impressive spaces onboard Petara, featuring glass windscreens for protection in any weather, a generous jacuzzi, a bar, and plenty of room for sun lounging. A second area for al-fresco lounging is located on the upper deck.
Another cool feature of Petara is its large tender garage. Even though this superyacht was only meant for private use, it carried a great selection of water toys, and even a “city car” maneuvered with the hydraulic car lift.
It’s also one of the most powerful yachts in its size category, able to reach a top speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph) and cruise in many parts of the world, thanks to its transatlantic range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/9,260 km).
What has been a secretive luxury toy until now is up for grabs for the first time, through Burgess Yachts, with an asking price of $20.9 million (€20 million).