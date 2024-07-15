Former BMW Designer Stabbed to Death, Killer Reportedly Interested in His Car Collection

Former BMW and Rolls-Royce designer Ian Cameron was killed at his home in Bavaria. The 74-year-old was found dead in the doorway of his luxury mansion in Bavaria, Germany. According to the German police, he was stabbed by a man who left the scene on foot.
The German police started a manhunt to find out who stabbed former car designer Ian Cameron. Representatives of the authorities confirmed that it was a violent crime. A man reportedly approached and stabbed him, German news outlet Bild informs.
According to the police investigation, a power cable to surveillance cameras over the garages where Ian Cameron kept his car collection was found cut. However, in a conversation with The Sun, an official claimed that it is extremely rare that a burglar or a robber who prepares himself in this way, then stabs and kills.
The attacker presumably left the scene on foot. He is believed to be between 1,80 and 1,90 meters (5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 2 inches) tall, wearing light trousers, a dark blue hoodie, and yellow-green gloves, and carrying a red backpack.
Police have deployed dogs and called on a helicopter in their attempt to find evidence and track down the killer. Divers were also deployed in the area to search for any relevant details around the shore of Lake Ammersee. However, there is still no trace of the assassin.
Police have no indication that the attacker would be dangerous to others living or traveling in the area.
Ian Cameron's wife, Verena Kloos, managed to escape by jumping over a wall that separated their home to the one of their neighbors and contacted emergency services.
British-born Ian Cameron retired from the car industry in 2013 after serving Rolls-Royce for over a decade, between 1999 and 2012, and has been living in a $4 million mansion in Herrsching in Upper Bavaria since. He worked on iconic models such as the Ghost and the Phantom luxury sedans.
He also penned several concept cars that previewed the design of production models during his 13-year stint with Rolls-Royce.
To design the Phantom, Cameron based his core team for five months in a former Barclay's bank building overlooking Hyde Park in London, according to the British publication Autocar. He chose that location because he thought that it was the sort of territory already inhabited by Rolls-Royces.
After leaving his job at Rolls-Royce, he started working as a vintage car expert. "We were deeply shocked by the reports from Germany concerning Ian Cameron," Rolls-Royce showed in a statement.
According to the police investigation, a power cable to surveillance cameras over the garages where Ian Cameron kept his car collection was found cut. However, in a conversation with The Sun, an official claimed that it is extremely rare that a burglar or a robber who prepares himself in this way, then stabs and kills.
The attacker presumably left the scene on foot. He is believed to be between 1,80 and 1,90 meters (5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 2 inches) tall, wearing light trousers, a dark blue hoodie, and yellow-green gloves, and carrying a red backpack.
Police have deployed dogs and called on a helicopter in their attempt to find evidence and track down the killer. Divers were also deployed in the area to search for any relevant details around the shore of Lake Ammersee. However, there is still no trace of the assassin.
Police have no indication that the attacker would be dangerous to others living or traveling in the area.
Ian Cameron's wife, Verena Kloos, managed to escape by jumping over a wall that separated their home to the one of their neighbors and contacted emergency services.
British-born Ian Cameron retired from the car industry in 2013 after serving Rolls-Royce for over a decade, between 1999 and 2012, and has been living in a $4 million mansion in Herrsching in Upper Bavaria since. He worked on iconic models such as the Ghost and the Phantom luxury sedans.
He also penned several concept cars that previewed the design of production models during his 13-year stint with Rolls-Royce.
To design the Phantom, Cameron based his core team for five months in a former Barclay's bank building overlooking Hyde Park in London, according to the British publication Autocar. He chose that location because he thought that it was the sort of territory already inhabited by Rolls-Royces.
He was also employed by BMW, working on the design of cars such as the 3 Series and the Z8 roadster. The latter starred in "The World Is Not Enough" as James Bond's car. Before his BMW adventure, he also had a stint at Pininfarina in Turin, Italy, where he designed the Lancia Monte Carlo.
After leaving his job at Rolls-Royce, he started working as a vintage car expert. "We were deeply shocked by the reports from Germany concerning Ian Cameron," Rolls-Royce showed in a statement.