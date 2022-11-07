Former American Powerboat Champion Parts With His Fifth Superyacht, Ready for a New Toy

Few millionaire and billionaire yacht owners stay loyal to a single floating luxury toy for decades. Tim Ciasulli isn’t one of them. The former powerboat champion and founder of the Planet Honda car dealership (which was sold last year) admits to having the “5-foot-a-year disease,” which is why he already parted with four luxury yachts before, and now he’s doing the same with the beautiful Rebeca.
Most serial yacht owners start out with something smaller, and move on to bigger and brighter toys on a regular basis. Interviewed by Superyacht Times two years ago, Ciasulli confirmed that he owned the first Sunseeker yacht in the U.S., after which he switched to larger models almost annually. At the time, Rebeca was his fresh toy – a 133-footer (40.8 meters), the first in the prestigious Benetti Oasis 40M series.
Ciasulli considered himself a pioneer and was involved in Rebeca’s design and building process. Yet, just two years later, he’s already said goodbye to it, most likely ready for an even bigger and more impressive new model. The final price was undisclosed, but Ciasulli claims to have sold his first yacht for more than what he initially paid, so Rebeca, with an estimated worth of $25 million, might have been sold for a good price also.
Winner of the 2021 World Superyachts Award for “Best 40M and Above,” Rebeca (which was named after Ciasulli’s wife) truly is a sumptuous floating oasis. The most impressive feature of the superyachts in this Benetti series is the huge beach club, partly protected by fold-down side terraces, also boasting an integrated infinity pool. Together with the main salon, this creates a unique indoor/outdoor open-space.
Powered by twin MAN engines, this luxury pleasure craft can also reach a remarkable speed of 16 knots (18 mph/29.6 kph). Still, this isn’t enough for the former powerboat champion. He believes that the best formula is to own a support vessel with speedy water toys, in addition to the mothership – one is for thrills, the other for relaxation.
