Forgotten 1970 Dodge Charger Comes Back to Life, Takes First Drive in 20 Years

When it made its debut for the 1966 model year, the Dodge Charger set a new standard for radical fastback design on the midsize market. Advertised as the new "Leader of Dodge Rebellion," the Charger also featured an unusually luxurious interior for a Dodge and came with a rich selection of big and powerful V8 engines, including the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi.
Even though Charger sales were only a fraction of Dodge Coronet deliveries, the midsize fastback was considered a success. But as Detroit automakers moved most of their nameplates closer to muscle car territory toward the late 1960s, Dodge gave the Charger a significant redesign for 1968.
A bloated, heavy-looking fastback in its first two years on the market, the Charger became a full-blown muscle car. The second-gen model was actually five inches (127 mm) longer than its predecessor, but it was also wider and lower, so it looked significantly sleeker and more aggressive.
More than 50 years later, and the second-generation Charger, produced until 1970, is the most desirable iteration of the nameplate. Not surprisingly, many people are dragging their forgotten Chargers out of storage to restore and put them back on the road, often hoping to sell them for a nice profit.
This 1970 example is one of those Chargers that spent a long time in a crowded garage. After 20 years off the road, its vibrant green paint is covered in a thick layer of dust, it's missing a few components, and its drivetrain is no longer road-worthy. But YouTube's Dylan McCool, known for reviving abandoned classics, managed to get it running for the folks over at Deboss Garage.
Impressively enough, they manage to throw the Mopar together in just a couple of days. Cleaned up and with the old V8 heart pumping again, the Charger is back on public roads after no fewer than 20 years. What a wonderful feeling to see this old muscle car roar and roll again, despite not looking its best.
But hopefully, it will get the TLC it deserves in order to spend more time on the road than in a dusty barn. Until that happens, hit the play button below to see it on the go after two decades.
A bloated, heavy-looking fastback in its first two years on the market, the Charger became a full-blown muscle car. The second-gen model was actually five inches (127 mm) longer than its predecessor, but it was also wider and lower, so it looked significantly sleeker and more aggressive.
More than 50 years later, and the second-generation Charger, produced until 1970, is the most desirable iteration of the nameplate. Not surprisingly, many people are dragging their forgotten Chargers out of storage to restore and put them back on the road, often hoping to sell them for a nice profit.
This 1970 example is one of those Chargers that spent a long time in a crowded garage. After 20 years off the road, its vibrant green paint is covered in a thick layer of dust, it's missing a few components, and its drivetrain is no longer road-worthy. But YouTube's Dylan McCool, known for reviving abandoned classics, managed to get it running for the folks over at Deboss Garage.
Impressively enough, they manage to throw the Mopar together in just a couple of days. Cleaned up and with the old V8 heart pumping again, the Charger is back on public roads after no fewer than 20 years. What a wonderful feeling to see this old muscle car roar and roll again, despite not looking its best.
But hopefully, it will get the TLC it deserves in order to spend more time on the road than in a dusty barn. Until that happens, hit the play button below to see it on the go after two decades.