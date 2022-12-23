Forgiato Rolls-Royce Phantoms Make the Cullinan Seem Like Elegance Impersonated

Rolls-Royce has been around ‘town’ since 1904, when Charles Rolls and Henry Royce established a partnership in Manchester, UK.
Building on their reputation, they quickly set out to create “the best car in the world.” Their venture was incorporated as Rolls-Royce Limited in 1906, and the company continued to deliver superior automotive and aeronautical engineering until the two business sides parted ways as Rolls-Royce Motors and Rolls-Royce Holdings around 1973.
The tumultuous fate of the ultra-luxury British manufacturer of stunning cars continued to be a great candidate for a Hollywood flick, especially after the crazy acquisition of its assets by the BMW Group on the Rolls-Royce side and Volkswagen AG on the Bentley flank. Then, since 2003, we have become accustomed to the novel lifestyle of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited, which takes place in Goodwood, West Sussex, England, United Kingdom.
From there, it continued to provide the finest vehicles to all the affluent collectors out there, complete with the Ghost, Phantom, and Cullinan main series, plus all the bespoke commissions anyone can imagine. Alas, to some, even that is nowhere near enough. As such, after playing with the unique factory options, some Rolls-Royce clients also choose to go down the aftermarket customization and personalization path. And, sometimes, that certainly leads them astray.
By the way, there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, we have a couple of eloquent examples from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato, who have uncovered two custom Phantoms that would make classic Rolls-Royce fans burst into tears – of sorrow, not of joy, be sure of that. Frankly, if our two cents on the matter are allowed, these Phantoms could make even the quirky Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV seem like elegance impersonated when set alongside these two.
As always, beauty is only in the eye of the beholder, so the first Phantom is a 99%-white ultra-luxury limousine that emulates the Black Badge atmosphere with a bundle of contrasting elements all around the body – and especially on the sumptuous grille. But that is not a dreadful thing – as opposed to the odd aerodynamic kit installed by Philippines-based Jworks Unlimited that just manages to unsettle all the decent work done by the almost monochromatic look.
Secondly, we return to the good ol’ aftermarket realm of the United States where, on the East Coast, we find a customization and personalization outlet dubbed Exotic Solutions. Located in Delray Beach, Florida, the shop probably does not care about any Rolls-Royce enthusiasts starting to run amock crying their outrage at the sight of their creation. That would be a Gloss-Gray-and-Satin-Crimson Rolls-Royce Phantom that just misses the mark by a mile, complete with its contrasting black Forgiatos!
The tumultuous fate of the ultra-luxury British manufacturer of stunning cars continued to be a great candidate for a Hollywood flick, especially after the crazy acquisition of its assets by the BMW Group on the Rolls-Royce side and Volkswagen AG on the Bentley flank. Then, since 2003, we have become accustomed to the novel lifestyle of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited, which takes place in Goodwood, West Sussex, England, United Kingdom.
From there, it continued to provide the finest vehicles to all the affluent collectors out there, complete with the Ghost, Phantom, and Cullinan main series, plus all the bespoke commissions anyone can imagine. Alas, to some, even that is nowhere near enough. As such, after playing with the unique factory options, some Rolls-Royce clients also choose to go down the aftermarket customization and personalization path. And, sometimes, that certainly leads them astray.
By the way, there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, we have a couple of eloquent examples from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato, who have uncovered two custom Phantoms that would make classic Rolls-Royce fans burst into tears – of sorrow, not of joy, be sure of that. Frankly, if our two cents on the matter are allowed, these Phantoms could make even the quirky Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV seem like elegance impersonated when set alongside these two.
As always, beauty is only in the eye of the beholder, so the first Phantom is a 99%-white ultra-luxury limousine that emulates the Black Badge atmosphere with a bundle of contrasting elements all around the body – and especially on the sumptuous grille. But that is not a dreadful thing – as opposed to the odd aerodynamic kit installed by Philippines-based Jworks Unlimited that just manages to unsettle all the decent work done by the almost monochromatic look.
Secondly, we return to the good ol’ aftermarket realm of the United States where, on the East Coast, we find a customization and personalization outlet dubbed Exotic Solutions. Located in Delray Beach, Florida, the shop probably does not care about any Rolls-Royce enthusiasts starting to run amock crying their outrage at the sight of their creation. That would be a Gloss-Gray-and-Satin-Crimson Rolls-Royce Phantom that just misses the mark by a mile, complete with its contrasting black Forgiatos!