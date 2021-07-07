Forget Standard Cargo Shipping, This Sustainable Capsule Moves at Airplane Speed

Alternative fuels, electric propulsion systems, wind-powered vessels – there’s progress when it comes to making cargo shipping more sustainable, but it’s still painfully slow. Perhaps the solution would be to come up with entirely different means of transportation. After all, if eVTOLs are transforming air mobility, why not bring a new type of vehicle on the shipping market as well?
A newcomer in the transportation industry, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is ready to disrupt it with its hyperloop technology - a connected mobility system, for both people and goods, which combines high speed and efficiency with sustainability.
It’s hard to define HyperPort, described by HyperloopTT as a “capsule” meant for freight transportation. Designed by an award-winning firm (Mormedi), and developed together with engineering-firm CT Inginieros and port logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), this futuristic-looking mobility system combines 3 major attributes.
First of all, it can transport a large quantity of goods, adding up to 2,800 containers per day. One capsule can carry either one 45 feet (13.7 meters) container or two 20 feet (6 meters) containers. It does that with zero-emissions, significantly reducing the carbon footprint in ports. And, the most impressive part is the HyperPort’s 372.8 mph (600 kph) speed.
The result is a highly effective solution for cargo shipping, able to move containers on long distances in just minutes, instead of hours, thanks to its surprising airplane speed. This is part of a larger vision that aims to move ports inland and transform them in autonomous systems.
The HyperPort capsules would move on a single line system, emissions-free and also resistant in all weather conditions, which would drastically reduce pollution and port congestion. All of this without compromising speed, capacity or distance - on the contrary, providing cross-continental transport at airplane speeds.
Already developed, the HyperPort capsule and infrastructure are ready to become commercially available. A Virtual Reality demonstrator will be presented later this year, at the largest mobility exhibition in the world, the ITS World Congress.
