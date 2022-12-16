Forget Fast, Expensive Land Rockets; Brabus Offers Old, Slow, $700,000 Restored Classics

The speed-addicting Germans don't deal with any old cars but classic Mercedes models. It's called "Six-Star Restoration, and many of the oldies from BRABUS Classic offer at least the same high quality as they once did in their 'first life' straight from the factory."
Now we present three automobiles that the German tuner-restorer offers on its website. In case you are interested, their revived classics are for sale. But you better strike gold first – read on, and you'll see what we mean. Today's picks are three open tops, some of the most spectacular and emblematic vehicles to wear the silver arrows. The order in which we put them in the story is aleatory.
Mercedes-Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet
Many good things happened in '69 on both sides of the automotive Atlantic. In Michigan, Pontiac put out the Trans-Am. In Germany, Mercedes unveiled the 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet "as the most potent version of the W 111." A new V8 plant offered more power, high speed, improved safety, and craft-mastering Mercedes refinement. The new soft top became the flagship of the W 111 Cabriolet decade-spanning range (1961 and 1971).
The first over-three-liter Mercedes automobile engine since WWII, the 3.5-liter V8 put 197 hp (200 PS) on the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic gearbox. The stylish open top could clock 127 mph (205 kph), and it was decently quick for the era: 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) took just 9.5 seconds or thereabouts.
crumple zones (a technical approach to safety that was premiered on the Sedans of the lineup). With just 1,232 examples in the three-year production series, it's no wonder the 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet is a rare gem.
Especially if Brabus gets hold of one and rejuvenates it to a better-than-new state - look at the gallery – the spotless livery oozes tantalizing aromas of fresh milk coffee. Brabus took apart this July 1971 example down to the last washer and restored it with minute care. The Beige Metallic exterior is an excellent compliment to the Dark Brown canvas top and leather interior.
Four passengers could sit comfortably in the two-door coupe, and the folding armrests – front and rear – make the ride even more enjoyable. Add the air-conditioning system, the Becker radio with automatic antenna, and the electric windows with heat-repelling glass (and a band filter on the windshield), and it's the perfect recipe for casual luxury. All for the Brabus-level stack of $742,395.24 (€698.000). Just five of these cars are currently in the Brabus inventory.Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda
If seven hundred grand is a bit over the top, then Brabus has a better offer with another classic – a 1970 roadster, for less than half the money. Restored with the same maniacal attention to every detail, the small sportscar is another shining example of a "fresh out of the oven" rebuild.
So, the Pagoda is no exception. Its 2.8-liter inline-six engine – built in December 1970 – churns out 168 hp (170 PS) and maxes out at 125 mph (200 kph), with nine seconds to reach the first 60 mph (97 kph). Each powerplant had to undergo a two-hour bench-testing session before being fitted on a car. The floor-mounted shifter for the automatic gearbox hints at what the interiors of third-millennium vehicles would look like (more details are in the last section of this story).
This Metallic Green over Bamboo leather livery is as fresh as it came off the factory gates, and the elegant interior is ideally in tune. Just like 280 SE 3.5 above, this classic Mercedes benefits from the Brabus overhaul. The numbers match – following Mercedes-Benz's official records – and the car is delivered with an appraisal grade 1 (A+) certificate from Classic Data.
A two-year warranty covers the Pagoda (unlimited mileage), and the odometer reads a perfect zero. Each classic car restored in the Brabus shops benefits from a mileage reset, and a pre-delivery check and first service are offered before the purchase.
And, if the price is still spicy, Brabus has one last offer in its Classics treasure chest: a 2013 SLS GT roadster. This one, however, is not a complete overhaul project – engineering had advanced immensely between 1970 and 2010 (when the model debuted) – and the car was in no need of a nut and bolt restoration.
With 18,500 miles on it, the 6.2-liter V8 engine packs its formidable 583 hp punching power (591 PS), enabling it to launch into the stratosphere. 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) takes just 3.7 seconds; flat out, it will do 199 mph (320 kph). The options package is arm-long – read about the options on this fast SLS here, yet the price is modest compared to the previous two oldies: $309,193.57 (almost €291,000).
Brabus put its mark on this vehicle, from the front spoiler lip and front bumper air inlets to illuminated side panels and the rear bumper and spoiler. A titanium valve-controlled exhaust system (push-button actuated between Loud and Quiet) lets the engine breathe. Brabus Monoblock F "Platinum Edition" wheels keep the missile on track with the help of Brabus sports springs. The entrance panels and aluminum door pins bear the tuner's badge.
AMG SpeedShift double-clutch sits behind the engine, putting all the pressure on the rear wheels. If this Brabus is your cup of tea, step up, Brabus only has one left.
