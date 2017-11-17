autoevolution
 

Forget About Fearing Autonomous Cars and Start Fearing Autonomous These

17 Nov 2017, 11:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
It's not just Elon Musk's company that's been overly active lately, but Boston Dynamics as well. The once Google-owned robotics enterprise has released two clips in short succession, and while the first one was impressive, the second will simply "blow your mind out of your skull and into another dimension," to quote the same Elon Musk we mentioned earlier.
7 photos
Boston Dynamics AtlasBoston Dynamics AtlasBoston Dynamics AtlasBoston Dynamics AtlasBoston Dynamics AtlasBoston Dynamics Atlas
His words weren't an exaggeration as the Tesla Semi and the surprise Tesla Roadster are truly mind-boggling vehicles, but they stand just as strongly in this context as well. If you've been following Bostin Dynamics over the past years, you'll know just how far they've taken human- and animal-like robots, but that still won't prepare you for this clip.

It shows the latest iteration of Atlas, the company's humanoid robot previously seen getting beaten with a long stick just to prove how well it can maintain its balance in just a fraction of a second. If there's ever an opening at the American Gladiators, Atlas will make a fine candidate.

And yet with every new clip they release, the guys at Boston Dynamics somehow manage to make things even scarier. There's no gore, no violence, no weapons or puppy cruelty - they don't need any of that. All they have to do is show Atlas performing the kind of tasks you don't want to see a robot do.

Let's face it, if they showed it doing the dishes, nobody would mind. Or, as an earlier version of SpotMini did, grabbing a beer from the fridge and bringing it to its master. That's what we want robots for. Instead, Bostin Dynamics chose to reveal Atlas as it goes through a short parkour course.

We don't know how heavy this robot is, but we don't imagine a hulk of metal can be too light. Yet despite that, it has no problem jumping up obstacles as high as its waistline. As for the finishing move... we'll just let you discover that one out. But be ready to have your mind blown - twice in less than 12 hours, thanks to Elon Musk and Boston Dynamics.

boston dynamics atlas atlas robotics humanoid robot parkour robot
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
VOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactINFINITI QX80INFINITI QX80 Large SUVCHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeAll car models  