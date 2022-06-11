Forget a New Mercedes S-Class, This 1949 170S is Infinitely More Classy

MAXmotive is one of those custom and classic car dealerships you'd expect to find in a marquee city. But no, it's located in a quaint little suburb outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and it's filled with cars. And of all the classic iron in their collection, one stands out as unique.
In a sea of old and vintage Chevys, Fords, Buicks, and Cadillacs, this 1949 Mercedes-Benz 170S stands out not just for being German, but for looking profoundly different than the rest of MAXmotive's inventory. For those of you who don't read up on old German luxo-boxes for a living, the 170s was something like the S-class of its day. Comfortable, reasonably powerful, and sporting all the luxuries available in its time period.
Powering this seven-decade-old beast is a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter inline four-cylinder engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Granted, that's nothing compared to the amount of horsepower you can squeeze out of a modern Biturbo V12 S-Class. But when it comes to classic luxury cars, raw speed and power couldn't be further from the point. It's all about medium-speed highway cruising that gives you enough time to appreciate just what a miracle it is this car exists today in this excellent condition.
With only 24,927 km on the odometer (15,488.9 mi), there are hatchbacks made in the year 2020 that already sport far more road mileage than this classic Merc does. When you factor in the nearly flawless-looking black paint with an equally exquisite tan leather interior and the overall wonderful disposition of this classic Mercedes, you have an exact recipe for a unique classic luxury experience.
The price of it all? Well, considering the average 2022 S500 4Matic retails for over $110,000, a sticker price of $56,900, or almost exactly half the price, certainly seems like a bargain.
