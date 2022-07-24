Forget a Massive Class A RV, This Dodge B3500 Camper is All You Need

When one conjures an image in their mind of what a recreational vehicle looks like, they're liable to think of a 30 to 40-foot long Class A leviathans packed to the brim with all the luxuries a high-end condominium wouldn't be caught dead without. But don't let the media tell you otherwise. RV camping doesn't have to be a rich man's hobby.
Nor do you need to have to drive something as large as a city bus either. You can get by just fine with something more sensible, like this 1995 Dodge B3500 camper conversion. It's the kind of mid-90s nostalgia trip you don't see around too often anymore. So seeing this one for sale via Duncan Imports and Classic Cars in Nashville, Tennesee, is a real treat getting rarer and rarer as each day passes.
Of course, this Dodge van didn't come straight from the dealership, ready to be your home away from home. It was sent straight from the factory to a custom camper conversion company called Pleasure-Way, which has been turning ordinary vehicles into wonderful camper homes since 1986. With a 5.2-liter V8 engine under the hood and only 76,430 miles on the odometer, there's still plenty of life left in this thing.
The blue-on-white paint job may be so 90s that we're surprised it doesn't come with a Super Nintendo loaded up with Castlevania IV ready to go upon your purchase. But what you do get for your money is a fairly clean, fairly well kept living space with more or less all the necessities needed for a life on the road ready and working. At the very rear of the vehicle sits a sizeable cloth lined sofa-couch that easily folds into a bed large enough to spead out comfortable.
As we move forward, we find a small wet bathroom, a kitchen complete with a sink, burner, and microwave oven for endless Hot Pocket and TV dinner consumption. Major props if you can manage to cook a full three-course dinner on that adorable little two-burner stove and even more if you can fit an entire week's worth of meals and snacks inside the van's minifridge and cabinets. It's bound to be more fun than a game of Tetris, getting a week's worth of shopping to fit.
With aftermarket goodies like a modern CD/MP3 Kenwood radio unit and a Panasonic Strada backup camera help bring things into the 21st century. With a van this long and this wide, that's bound to be a godsend. The price for all this 90s magnificence? That will be $25,555 before taxes and fees. That may seem like a lot of coin for what is, at the end of the day, a mid-90s Chrysler product. Evidently, some are more special than others.
