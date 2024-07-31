Forge Battery Uses Silicon to Create a Cylindrical Cell Prototype with 300 Wh/kg

When I wrote about the new fast-charging Short Blade batteries SVOLT revealed, the conclusion was that several battery makers were devoted not only to finding new technologies or chemistries. Most of them are trying to perfect the ones we already have. That's the case for Forge Battery and the new 21700 cylindrical cells that it has developed with 300 Wh/kg. Apart from a few innovations, they are pretty common. At the same time, they are extraordinary.
First of all, because they are cylindrical, which is not exactly the best format to maximize energy density. Their main advantage is that they offer faster production, which makes them cheaper. However, Forge Battery raised the average energy density of 250 Wh/kg in most 21700 cells to 300 Wh/kg. That's a 20% increase, which may become even higher depending on the battery pack construction. The cell-to-pack method would improve that, although it is more frequent with prismatic cells. The good news is that none of the improvements Forge Battery introduced are exclusive to cylindrical batteries.
The most important change is the silicon oxide (SiOx) graphite composite anode, which offers high amounts of active silicon content and helps increase the energy density of what Forge Battery calls "Gen. 1.1 Supercell." The higher energy density can also be credited to a reduction in electrolyte and electrolyte additives that the silicon anode made possible.
Forge Battery is the cell maker of Forge Nano, the company that created the Atomic Armor. Forge Nano tested this tech with Acculon Energy to demonstrate how a cell affected by a thermal runaway episode would not manage to influence the others when they use the Atomic Armor. The Gen. 1.1 Supercells were grouped into two modules, both of them following the 9p4S interconnection scheme. That means nine cells were connected in parallel and four in series. The first module used injection-molded ABS plastics, and the other was made of intumescent thermoplastic. One of the cells in each module had a resistive heater, which would cause the thermal runaway event.
These supercells were charged up to 4.4V. The battery with the resistive heater in the module made of injected-molded ABS plastic caught fire when it reached 180ºC. None of its neighboring cells were affected. Curiously, the battery with the resistive heater in the intumescent thermoplastic module had its thermal runaway episode at a lower temperature: 170ºC. Again, all other cells with the Atomic Armor nanocoating around the one that caught fire were not affected. It would be fantastic to see these tests repeated by an independent cell testing organization, but Forge Battery is confident enough to offer the Gen. 1.1 Supercell to automakers.
This regulation states that electric passenger vehicles up to $55,000 and SUVs, pickup trucks, or vans up to $80,000 have to have 50% of the raw materials they use processed, extracted, or recycled in North America or countries with which the US has a free trade agreement deal in 2024. That gives them half the $7,500 tax incentives, or $3,750. The other half comes to those that have 60% of battery components manufactured or assembled in North America or these countries with free trade agreements with the US, also in 2024. There are 10% increments in these requisites every year. In 2025, that's 60% and 70% respectively. In 2026, 70% and 80%, and 80% and 90% in 2027, when the raw material percentage increases stop. Battery component percentage requirements keep going up until 2028 when they reach 100%.
While most automakers are investing in cell factories to reach the nationalization levels demanded by the IRA, Forge Battery already has a plant in Morrisville, North Carolina. Commercial production of these supercells will begin in 2026 once all tests have been performed with B, C, and D-sample cells.
The cathode is pretty ordinary, composed of NMC 811, or lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide. This combination is the foundation of current ternary cells and is often criticized because of the thermal runaway risk. Forge Battery tackled that with another innovation, which it named Atomic Armor. This coating on the anode and cathode prevents "unwanted chemical reactions at the surface." You can translate that for fire risks.
The A-sample cells are being shipped to "existing customers and potential partners" after receiving UN 38.3 and UL 1642 certifications, which confirm they can be transported because they "meet the most stringent safety requirements." Most of these prospective and current buyers must be in the US because Forge Battery is strategically important due to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
That's something Forge Battery's cells already meet. The company said 90% of cell contents come from American entities, with 100% of cathode and anode materials from the US. The other 10% comes from South Korea, a country with which the US has a free trade agreement. Despite that, it would not surprise anyone if Forge Battery were working to take the production of these materials to American soil.
