Forest River Recalls East to West Entrada Motorhomes Over a Small Technicality

Federal motor vehicle safety standards dictate what an automaker can and cannot do when designing a brand-new vehicle. Forest River, the company behind the East to West Entrada motorhome, found no fewer than two noncompliances with federal motor vehicle safety standards 120 (for wheels and rims) and 567 (for certification).
What is the small technicality mentioned in the headline? It all boils down to the federal certification label, which incorrectly states 6 belted seating positions. The Entrada 24FM features only 4 belted seating positions. The concern was brought to the company’s attention on January 11th. The manufacturing division contacted the Office of Corporate Compliance that same day, and come January 12th, the OCC started investigating the issue.
The federal placard was corrected to 4 belted seating positions that week. Forest River took it upon itself to provide all parts and labor at no charge to both owners and retailers. The company’s dealership network is tasked with replacing the incorrect federal certification label with the correct one.
Forest River intends to inform affected owners no later than February 22nd. No fewer than 36 examples of the East to West Entrada 24M Class C motorhome are called back in the United States of America, 2022 models with build dates ranging from July 27th, 2022 through August 25th, 2022.
According to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the incorrect placard is the product of a clerical error. Owners may contact customer service for more information on this recall or get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Acquired by Forest River in 2018, the East to West recreational vehicle brand currently offers five specifications of the Entrada Class C motorhome. Said floorplans kick off with the 2200S, whereas the remainder comprises the 2600DS, 2700N, 2900DS, and 3100FB. They’re all based on a stout chassis produced by the Ford Motor Company, ranging from 158 to 220 inches (4,013 to 5,588 millimeters) in wheelbase.
The 2200S floorplan is listed with a gross combined weight rating of 18,500 pounds (8,391 kilograms), 35 gallons (132 liters) of fresh water, 32 gallons (121 liters) of gray water, 27 gallons (102 liters) of black water, and a 14-foot (nearly 4.3-meter) awning. Hardwood cabinets are standard, as are flush floor slides, a 12-volt exhaust van and light, a walk-around queen bed, a convection microwave oven, 13.5k air conditioning, a 30k BTU furnace, aluminum running boards, as well as the rear ladder prep.
Opting for the Luxury Package improves the 2200S with the likes of 12-volt tank heaters, a hitch, backup and side-view cameras, a power awning with LED lighting, black tank flush, a 12V refrigerator, and a television that also works on 12 volts, as opposed to a household outlet’s 120 volts.
