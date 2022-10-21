Forest River Arctic Wolf Fifth Wheel Is a Fully Loaded RV, Comes With an Outside Kitchen

If you’re looking for a spacious fifth wheel that combines comfort with practicality, then this new RV from Forest River might be a great option. The 2023 Arctic Wolf 321BH has two slide-outs that provide extra space, a half bath and a full one, a closed-off bunk room, an outside kitchen, and massive storage.
This fifth wheel measures 37.1 ft (11.3 meters) in length and is 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It’s a super spacious RV that offers all the comforts of home. The interior is packed with features. At the rear, you’ll see a bunk room, which obviously includes a bunk bed. This area is separated from the rest of the unit, offering travelers privacy. It also has a couch with storage underneath, a little flip-out ladder, and some wooden shelves with a space for a TV.
Elsewhere, the RV features a large dinette and a well-equipped kitchen. The dinette has two comfortable seats with storage underneath and a table, while the kitchen comes with a three-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a range hood, a microwave, a sink, and a full-size refrigerator. Just like the rest of the fifth wheel, this area also goes big on storage.
Across the dinette is the half bath. What’s interesting is that it can be accessed both from the inside and outside. This way, if you’re spending time outdoors with family and friends, you don’t have to enter the RV to use the bathroom.
The living room is next to the kitchen and features a sofa that can convert into a bed, providing an additional sleeping area. There’s also a nice electric fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy when it’s cold outside.
The master bedroom is positioned at the front of the fifth wheel. Inside, you’ll notice a queen-size bed, two nightstands, a wardrobe, and some cabinets. The other bathroom is located next to the bedroom. Unlike the half bath, this one does include a generous shower.
On the outside, the RV features a pass-through storage compartment and an 18-ft (5.4-meter) awning that allows travelers to enjoy the outdoors even when it rains. The model does come with an outside kitchen as well, which has a two-burner propane cooktop, a small refrigerator, a sink, a cabinet, and an ice maker.
Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the 2023 Arctic Wolf 321BH. You can check the clip down below to see what it’s all about.
