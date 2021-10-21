Tricycle House Is How You Bring Pedal Power to the Tiny House Movement

4 Mercedes-Benz and Artemide Bring the S-Class Lighting Atmosphere into Your Home

3 Faraday Future's Lighting System Is like Nothing You've Seen Before

2 Nio ES6 Puts on a Razer Gaming Suit, to Bathe in Razer Chroma Lights

1 Owlight Is One Discreet Bike Light, Only Visible When in Use, Can Be Rotated 360 Degrees

More on this:

Ford’s Predictive Smart Headlights to Drastically Improve Night Driving Safety

Highly advanced lighting systems are not just for self-driving cars. Ford is developing an intelligent headlight solution that could dramatically improve night-time visibility and safety. The future product is currently being tested, using cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology. 7 photos



The only downside is that the testing and validation process for this innovative technology can be tedious, as there are so many potential scenarios that need to be integrated. This is why, instead of building and testing actual prototypes, Ford engineers are using VR



This advanced solution used



“Simulation has and will continue to play a critical role in our quest of making driving at night as safe and easy as during the day,” said Michael Koherr, advanced lighting research engineer at



Even with all the driver assistance features available today, nighttime and low-light conditions can still be a serious risk, making it harder for drivers to detect pedestrians, turns, and wildlife. Ford’s new smart headlight system, currently in the testing phase, is designed to use real-time location data, to automatically direct beams into upcoming objects or turns, helping drivers get better visibility and respond faster to potential hazards.The only downside is that the testing and validation process for this innovative technology can be tedious, as there are so many potential scenarios that need to be integrated. This is why, instead of building and testing actual prototypes, Ford engineers are using VR simulations . Called the AVxcelerate Headlamp solution, this testing technology was developed by Ansys, a company that specializes in engineering simulation.This advanced solution used optical simulation and a driver-in-the-loop feature, to basically replicate a physical environment, with a high degree of accuracy, and provide a realistic night drive experience. Using VR instead of real prototype testing has a number of benefits. First of all, it helps save time and money, by not relying on real nighttime drives. Secondly, it enables numerous theoretical scenarios and lighting conditions to be tested, which would be difficult to replicate in real-world conditions.“Simulation has and will continue to play a critical role in our quest of making driving at night as safe and easy as during the day,” said Michael Koherr, advanced lighting research engineer at Ford Europe. The most important benefit of virtual environment testing is that potential issues or improvements can be detected way before the product enters the final testing stage, which, in the end, leads to a much better product.

load press release