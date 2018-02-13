Ford Warns Customers to Stop Driving Rangers on Takata Airbag Issue Mutation

Already affected by the devastating effects of the Takata defective inflator that has caused worldwide recalls from countless manufacturers in recent years, some Ford Ranger
models pose a more serious risk to their drivers' well being.
In a very imperative statement released on Monday, Ford urged its customers to “stop driving their vehicles and contact their dealers immediately for repairs
.” There are 33,428 vehicles affected by this decision, all of them already affected by the original Takata airbag inflator recall.
According to Ford, however, owners of these vehicles should no longer wait their turn to have the problem fixed, but stop driving immediately, as they have “an elevated risk to safety posed by airbag inflators that may have a higher risk of rupturing in the event of a crash than other recalled Takata inflators."
Ford's reference number for this recall is 18S02. Those interested in seeing if their Ranger is affected can do so by means of Ford's VIN-look-up tool.
Ford says the affected models are certain 2006 Ford Rangers built at Twin Cities Assembly Plant from August 10, 2005 to December 15, 2005 and from August 5, 2005 to November 4, 2005. Of the total number of Rangers recalled, 30,603 are located in the United States and and 2,825 in Canada.
“Dealers will get vehicles directly from customers, make permanent repairs that will resolve the safety risk and provide a free interim loaner vehicle, if necessary,”
says Ford.
The Takata conundrum forced the recall of tens of millions of cars worldwide in the past few years. Some 42 million vehicles in the United States alone reportedly have this problem, the action taken to solve the issue already being the largest automotive recall in U.S. History.
Takata, first identified and reported the problem in 2013, saying the issue affected six car makes. As time went by, it became clear that Takata had no idea how many other vehicles and brands were affected. Currently the company is still in bankruptcy following lawsuits, recall costs and steep fines.