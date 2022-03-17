Ford V8 Swapped Geo Tracker Silences the Haters and Puts Respect on Its Name

The Geo Tracker was a loveable little pipsqueak of a 4x4. You can make the argument that the half-baked NUMMI collaboration between General Motors, Suzuki, and Toyota that spawned the Tracker was doomed to fail from the start. Especially considering that the old NUMMI plant was bought up by Tesla after it shut down.
As pathetic in some aspects as the stock Geo Tracker 4x4 may have been, the 5-liter Ford V8 is anything but. Gone is the anemic 1.6-liter, four-pot this truck had. Squeezed into the engine bay in this particular example is the aforementioned Ford V8. The engine breathes out of a custom dual exhaust, and power is fed from the engine through a five-speed Tremec transmission. An aluminum radiator is also on tap in this custom truck.
Gone too is the weird Geo globe logo that confused people as to whether or not it was actually an American car. Spoiler alert, they weren't. In its place in the front of the car is a lovely V8 badge to go along with the lovely red paint job. Moving to the inside, you'll find the interior is much more nicely equipped than it would have been from the factory.
Mediocre cloth seats find themselves deleted in favor of twin front bucket seats with lovely leatherette material taking the place of barely acceptable cloth in the stock Tracker. The custom steering wheel and aftermarket head unit of unspecified origin makes for a package that may have kept Geo from going bust had it been built to this high standard.
With the car running new General 245/50 ZR16RS performance radial tires, it's unclear whether this is a street machine for the road or the same poised off-road car the standard Tracker was. When this car goes up for auction via Carlisle Auction of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, we'll get to find out, won't we.
Gone too is the weird Geo globe logo that confused people as to whether or not it was actually an American car. Spoiler alert, they weren't. In its place in the front of the car is a lovely V8 badge to go along with the lovely red paint job. Moving to the inside, you'll find the interior is much more nicely equipped than it would have been from the factory.
Mediocre cloth seats find themselves deleted in favor of twin front bucket seats with lovely leatherette material taking the place of barely acceptable cloth in the stock Tracker. The custom steering wheel and aftermarket head unit of unspecified origin makes for a package that may have kept Geo from going bust had it been built to this high standard.
With the car running new General 245/50 ZR16RS performance radial tires, it's unclear whether this is a street machine for the road or the same poised off-road car the standard Tracker was. When this car goes up for auction via Carlisle Auction of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, we'll get to find out, won't we.