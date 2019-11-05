Ford v Ferrari Cars on Display at the Petersen Museum

autoevolution
 

On November 15, 2019, the theatrical release of the Ford v Ferrari movie is scheduled to take place in the U.S. Fans of both the two car brands and the big men who defined their destiny are eagerly anticipating to see how James Mangold will show one of the biggest racing rivalries in auto history.
1957 Ferrari 625 250 TR
1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB
1962 Shelby Cobra
It is to be expected most of the businesses related to Ford - after all, this movie is all about the Blue Oval’s best years - will try to capitalize on the projected success of the movie, and so will enterprises like museums and such. 

One of the largest auto museums in the world, the Petersen Automotive Museum, will give a preview of Ford v Ferrari and earn some bucks out of this by showing a special display of the hero cars seen in the flick.

In all, five of the vehicles from the movie will be on the floor of the museum starting this week and all the way into January 2020.

The five cars include the 1952 Ferrari 212/225 Barchetta ordered by the Americans on behalf of Henry Ford II, which is said to have served as inspiration for some of the design cues of the 1955 Thunderbird, and the road-going version of the race car used in the movie, the 1967 Ford GT40 Mark III.

Also on site are the first production Shelby Cobra of 1962, the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB SEFAC and 1957 Ferrari 625/250 Testa Rossa.

“The story of Ford’s triumph over Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans will be told for generations,” said in a statement Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges.

“We’re excited to see the film, but we’re most excited to offer fans of the movie an opportunity to see the cars that will be in the film and learn about other vehicles that are pivotal to the ‘Ford v Ferrari’ back story.”

More details on the exhibit can be found at this link.
