Ford Uses Animations and Avatars To Bring the Bronco Raptor Cockpit to Life

Ford is preparing to release the Bronco Raptor into the world and has released new information to sweeten the wait for eager customers. Dearborn has announced that the Ultra4-inspired Bronco features a fully customizable 12-inch digital cluster, with dynamic animations and informative graphics created by a team of former videogame developers.
The new digital cockpit in the Ford Bronco Raptor expands on the capabilities offered by the cluster of F-150 Raptor. A key feature is the Performance View, offering crucial information such as gear state and engine speed to the driver. This was designed with high-speed, off-road racing in Baja mode in mind, but can be used with any driving mode.
“Performance View changes a driver’s impression of how to use the vehicle, with an intuitive layout that puts redline at the 12 o’clock position and uses a drivetrain avatar to really get the focus on optimizing the performance of the drive,” said Mark Sich, Ford digital design manager. “The entire focus is to provide the driver with important information as efficiently as possible.”
For an immersive experience, the new digital cluster offers exclusive animations for all seven selectable G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) drive modes. The driver can easily change from one mode to another, and the selection is accompanied by suggestive graphics and animations. Each of the driving modes comes with its own graphic theme, as well as with vehicle avatars that match the mode selected. For instance, it depicts a vehicle towing a trailer when selecting the Tow/Haul mode.
The same team that designed the cluster animations has worked on improving the center stack screen. This was necessary to ensure a consistent experience in the cockpit and provide easy-to-read, quick-to-decipher information. Bronco Raptor also comes with an advanced Sync 4 connected-vehicle technology that learns customer preferences. Ford also can leverage the learning capability to improve the vehicle with more capabilities added over time.
According to our information, Ford Bronco should start deliveries this summer. Of course, being a specialty vehicle, production is “very limited,” as we have already learned. The most powerful Ford Bronco to date sports a 3.0-liter V6 engine with over 400 horsepower and has a starting price of $69,995.
