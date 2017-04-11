Ford Updates Explorer For 2018, Platinum Model Features Quad Exhaust Tips

Currently in its fifth generation, the Explorer
was refreshed for the 2016 model year. 2018, meanwhile, sees the addition of new bits and pieces for the well-known SUV, including more pizazz.
On the market since 2010, the Explorer welcomes more dynamic-looking front and rear bumpers. The Platinum model is the one to go for if design is what you’re after in a sport utility vehicle, chiefly because it features L-shaped fog light bezels and quad exhausts.
The Platinum trim level comes as standard with the best engine available: the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. In this application, the twin-turbocharged six-cylinder generates 365 hp at 5,500 rpm and a maximum of 350 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. Combined with the Class II Trailer Tow Package and a weight-distributing hitch, towing capacity for this powertrain is 5,000 lbs (2,268 kg).
Built at the Chicago Assembly Plant
and programmed to hit the market this fall, the 2018 Explorer introduces four new exterior colors: Blue Metallic, Cinnamon Glaze, Platinum Dune Tricoat, and Burgundy Velvet Tinted Clearcoat. Going together with the said paint hues are five new wheel choices, no larger than 20”.
As far as technology is concerned, Ford
offers an available 4G modem that includes Wi-Fi hotspot and supports 10 connected devices concomitantly. The Wi-Fi signal is good for up to 50 feet away from the vehicle. What’s more, SYNC Connect is on the menu as well, allowing owners to connect to the Explorer via a phone app. Through this app, owners can use their Apple and Android phones to lock, unlock, start, and locate their vehicles.
Last, but certainly not least, the 2018 Explorer can be fitted with the optional Safe and Smart Package. The pack bundles cross-traffic alert, BLIS, adaptive cruise control, collision warning with brake support, lane-keeping system, auto-high beams, and rain-sensing wipers. Prices, however, will be announced closer to the updated model’s on-sale date.
On a slight tangent, Ford announced that it's planning to add five all-new SUVs to the automaker’s North American lineup by 2020. And one of those is the all-new Bronco
, slated for model year 2020.