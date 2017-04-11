autoevolution

Ford Updates Explorer For 2018, Platinum Model Features Quad Exhaust Tips

 
11 Apr 2017, 9:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Currently in its fifth generation, the Explorer was refreshed for the 2016 model year. 2018, meanwhile, sees the addition of new bits and pieces for the well-known SUV, including more pizazz.
On the market since 2010, the Explorer welcomes more dynamic-looking front and rear bumpers. The Platinum model is the one to go for if design is what you’re after in a sport utility vehicle, chiefly because it features L-shaped fog light bezels and quad exhausts.

The Platinum trim level comes as standard with the best engine available: the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. In this application, the twin-turbocharged six-cylinder generates 365 hp at 5,500 rpm and a maximum of 350 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. Combined with the Class II Trailer Tow Package and a weight-distributing hitch, towing capacity for this powertrain is 5,000 lbs (2,268 kg).

Built at the Chicago Assembly Plant and programmed to hit the market this fall, the 2018 Explorer introduces four new exterior colors: Blue Metallic, Cinnamon Glaze, Platinum Dune Tricoat, and Burgundy Velvet Tinted Clearcoat. Going together with the said paint hues are five new wheel choices, no larger than 20”.

As far as technology is concerned, Ford offers an available 4G modem that includes Wi-Fi hotspot and supports 10 connected devices concomitantly. The Wi-Fi signal is good for up to 50 feet away from the vehicle. What’s more, SYNC Connect is on the menu as well, allowing owners to connect to the Explorer via a phone app. Through this app, owners can use their Apple and Android phones to lock, unlock, start, and locate their vehicles.

Last, but certainly not least, the 2018 Explorer can be fitted with the optional Safe and Smart Package. The pack bundles cross-traffic alert, BLIS, adaptive cruise control, collision warning with brake support, lane-keeping system, auto-high beams, and rain-sensing wipers. Prices, however, will be announced closer to the updated model’s on-sale date.

On a slight tangent, Ford announced that it's planning to add five all-new SUVs to the automaker’s North American lineup by 2020. And one of those is the all-new Bronco, slated for model year 2020.
2018 Ford Explorer V6 ford explorer design Ford SUV
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75