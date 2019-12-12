Ford-UAW Contract Confirms Hybrid SUVs, S650 Mustang

General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler have all ratified their labor contracts with the United Automobile Workers, and plenty of new and improved models are in the pipeline in the following four years. General Motors has confirmed an all-electric pickup truck for the fall of 2021, Fiat Chrysler will roll out the Ram 1500 Rebel TRX, so what does Ford to offer?
Part of the answer can be found in the Ford-UAW contract summary, attached at the end of this story for you to check out in detail. The first thing that caught our attention is the $1 billion investment in the Kentucky Truck Plant, which gears up for two hybridized utility vehicles.
These are the Ford Expedition Hybrid and Lincoln Navigator Hybrid, which more or less confirms that the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 will be hybridized in 2021 at the latest. The all-new Bronco will be added to the Michigan Assembly Plant as part of a $1.1 billion investment next year for the 2021 model year, and the Ohio Assembly Plant will add a new product in 2023.
Kansas City Assembly Plant is looking forward to the next generation of the F-150, which will be available as a hybrid as well as an all-electric pickup truck. The Transit EV is also worthy of note, along with the “all-new Mustang” for the Flat Rock Assembly Plant. As a brief refresher, the S650 will switch to the CD6 platform of the Explorer and Aviator.
As far as transmissions are concerned, there’s a new BEV e-trans confirmed for Livonia as part of a $100 million investment. The 10R100 will be added to Sharonville, EV Motor Manufacturing is coming to Van Dyke, and Gen IV Batteries will be made in Rawsonville.
All told, Ford has promised the UAW more than $6 billion of product investments, creating or re-training over 8,500 jobs. There’s also a ratification bonus of $9,000 for seniority employees, joined by another one worth $3,500 for temporary employees. On that note, no fewer than 19 facilities will receive investments as part of the contract.
