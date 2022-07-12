Ford Trademarks Maverick Lightning and Ranger Lightning in Europe

Ford has recently filed to trademark the names “Maverick Lightning” and “Ranger Lightning” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), which we can take as confirmation that the company plans to build electric versions of its pickup trucks of the same name.
Ford originally used the Lightning name for its F-150 street trucks, but now, with its 2022 F-150 Lightning, it seems to designate the electric versions of the company’s full-size pickup trucks. Similarly, the zero-emission versions of the Blue Oval’s compact and mid-size pickup trucks are also expected to be called Lightning.
When Ford launched the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck back in April, the company suggested they had plans for more zero-emission trucks, with CEO Jim Farley stating they might electrify a few more popular pickup trucks.
“[I] could envision producing a family of Maverick variants, including an electric model,” Ford’s CEO said at the time.
The new trademarks filed with EUIPO on Monday could be the first indication that the Blue Oval company is indeed expanding its all-electric pickup truck lineup.
Besides the name match with the electric version of the F-150, the automaker also specifies electric vehicles in the trademark category, “Motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and their structural parts.”
As we all know, trademarks only protect the name and they don't necessarily mean a product with that name will be launched, but considering Ford has hinted that they would offer more electric pickup trucks, chances are the Maverick and Ranger will indeed get electric versions.
Unlike the new F-150 Lightning, the potential Maverick Lightning and Ranger Lightning will probably use dedicated EV platforms, meaning the all-electric vehicles are not coming to market too soon. Ford is known to be working on two dedicated EV platforms, one for mid-size vehicles, including a pickup truck, and the other for full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.
When Ford launched the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck back in April, the company suggested they had plans for more zero-emission trucks, with CEO Jim Farley stating they might electrify a few more popular pickup trucks.
“[I] could envision producing a family of Maverick variants, including an electric model,” Ford’s CEO said at the time.
The new trademarks filed with EUIPO on Monday could be the first indication that the Blue Oval company is indeed expanding its all-electric pickup truck lineup.
Besides the name match with the electric version of the F-150, the automaker also specifies electric vehicles in the trademark category, “Motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and their structural parts.”
As we all know, trademarks only protect the name and they don't necessarily mean a product with that name will be launched, but considering Ford has hinted that they would offer more electric pickup trucks, chances are the Maverick and Ranger will indeed get electric versions.
Unlike the new F-150 Lightning, the potential Maverick Lightning and Ranger Lightning will probably use dedicated EV platforms, meaning the all-electric vehicles are not coming to market too soon. Ford is known to be working on two dedicated EV platforms, one for mid-size vehicles, including a pickup truck, and the other for full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.