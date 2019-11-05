BMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or Not

Ford Taps Idris Elba as “Creative Partner” for Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV

Talented, handsome, tall and brooding, British actor Idris Elba was once believed to be the next James Bond. He didn’t get the 007 part, but he can still drive an awesome car. 4 photos SUV that will be unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, less than 2 weeks from now.



For the time being, we only have 3 photos to guess how the marketing campaign will play out, and not one of them is too telling. Sure, there’s Idris walking in a parking lot with several iconic



In a press statement, Elba says that he practically “has Ford in [his] blood” because he used to work in a Ford factory before he became famous. That, and the fact that he’s known to both street-race every once in a while and be a fierce environmentalist, seemingly make him the ideal celebrity face for the new electric SUV, the Mach E.



“It's practically in my blood,” Elba says. “So working on this project and getting behind the wheel of a car that takes us all towards the future feels like things are coming full circle, but with more exhilaration and tech.”



Andy Georgescu, a Ford product marketing manager, told the media that Elba was more than just a celebrity face they will be slapping on to the Mach E,



