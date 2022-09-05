Ford Super Duty Looks Virtually Bad to the Overlanding Rig’s Bone, Might Turn Real

Blue Oval aficionados with a penchant for pickup trucks are either casually waiting for the next Super Duty generation to officially pop up for sale… or for another recall to hit their beloved F-Series.
These are the troubled times we live in, and even the record-breaking best-selling F-Series is not safe from the long arm of service bulletins. But no worries, progress cannot be stopped, or stomped. At least that is what we hope for, as some people might have other opinions and decide to run away into the whole wide world with their diesel-powered adventurer instead of embracing the EV revolution.
It remains to be seen if the next Super Duty iteration – which would be the sixth with this branding, after the nameplate was introduced back in 1999 – will exclusively carry another set of ICE powertrains or if Ford will succumb to the electrification pressure. Until then, all we can do is watch and wonder about what comes next. As far as the aftermarket realm is concerned, we can be sure that all basics are being covered, even as we speak. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, either separately or together.
One of the most prolific CGI voices when it comes to virtual-going-into-reality build projects is the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media). Recently, in between a couple of sweet or outrageous Toyotas (they work either way, depending on your POV), the pixel master also imagined a “badass overlanding rig” for an automotive repair shop located in Alberta, Canada, and called Alpine Diesel INC.
Unfortunately, this time around there is no way of knowing if this is a finished or upcoming build project, or maybe just the figment of their ensemble imagination. Alas, we hope this Ford Super Duty will soon become reality, as both the looks and extensive list of aftermarket partners (Method Race Wheels, Toyo, Carli Suspension, Fusion Bumpers, RKSport, and Baja Designs) seem more than promising.
