Ford Stock Crashed After the Company Revealed Its Third-Quarter Guidance, $7B Wiped Out

More on this:

1 It Didn't Take Long: 2023 Ford Maverick Order Book to Close by the End of the Week

2 Ford Sits on a Pile of More Than 40,000 Unfinished Vehicles Due to Missing Parts

3 The Chip Shortage: The Good News and the Bad News for Carmakers

4 Guy Waits Two Years for His Ford Bronco Just To Find Out It Was Damaged by Omaha Hailstorm

5 After Ford, Another Carmaker Claims It Sees the Light at the End of the Chip Tunnel