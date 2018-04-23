Ford Says Mustang Sound Taps into Human DNA

All those who have heard a Mustang roar by have come to know a very special feeling, a joy felt deep down in one’s core. But the same deep thrill is felt at times when a Camaro, or perhaps an AMG-flavored Merc whoosh by. The difference is, says Ford, that hearing a Mustang may be a different experience every time.
With enthusiasm fueled by the fact that the Mustang has been last year’s best selling sports coupe, Ford keeps on trying to keep the industry talking by presenting all sorts of Mustang-related facts.
We’ve already heard confirmation that the Mustang will be on the starting grid of next year’s NASCAR top-tier series. We’ve even been teased with the fastest version of the Cobra Jet NHRA racer ever. And now we hear that the sound the Mustang makes is striking a chord in the deepest levels of our cells.
According to the carmaker's latest insight into the manufacturing of the little pony, as rival Camaro calls the Mustang, the sound of this particular car should be somewhat more impressive than the ones of the others. That’s because Ford has a way of designing sounds unlike any other.
The company says the sounds designed for the Mustang are based on the fight-or-flight autonomic response, the one that gives you the adrenaline rush whenever you feel your life is in danger.
“We’re probably the few engineers here who do not have to design to a number or a specification,” said Hani Ayesh, Ford exhaust development engineer.
“Instead, we work to identify that signature sound DNA that connects drivers to the emotional expectation they have for a specific car.”
In the Mustang, Ford provides the driver with the possibility to change the way in which the engine sounds at a flip of a switch, to match their mood. There are four exhaust modes in the Ford Mustang: quiet, normal, sport and track.
