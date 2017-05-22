Ford's Smart Mobility Boss Appointed CEO, Mark Fields Retired

autoevolution

Ford Motor Company has published a press release confirming the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Jim Hackett, who will succeed Mark Fields.
The official announcement is that Mr. Fields decided to retire after 28 with the automaker, and that Jim Hackett was chosen to run the operations of the Blue Oval.

It is unclear at this point if the 56-year-old former boss of Ford will take another role in the car industry, or if he will focus his time on family and leisure activities.

Mr. Hackett used to be the head of Ford’s Smart Mobility LLC spin-off since March 2016, but he has been a part of the company’s board of directors since 2013.

The same department is in charge of the firm’s development of autonomous cars, which were a priority for the former Chief Executive Officer. Fortunately, automobiles that drive themselves are a priority for the new leadership team of the Michigan-based business.

Hackett will work together with Bill Ford to modernize the company’s business model, transforming it to meet tomorrow’s challenges, and sharpen operational execution. His experience in entrepreneurship recommends him for this role, as he is known for being a “transformational business leader.”

Before joining FoMoCo, Mr. Hackett was the interim Athletic Director at the University of Michigan, and he also led the turnaround of Steelcase Inc. The latter has become the world’s number one office furniture maker thanks to the decisions and ideas that came from Jim Hackett.

Jim Farley has been designated executive vice president and president of Global Markets, and he will serve under the 62-year-old boss of the American automaker. Farley used to be the CEO and Chairman of Ford Europe, and his grandfather used to work at the River Rouge Plant back in 1914.

Another new appointment is Joe Hinrichs, who was named the president and executive vice president of Global Operations. The Mobility department will be led by Marcy Klevorn, who has been designated executive vice president and president.
