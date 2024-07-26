Ford's Revived Capri Virtually Morphs Into Two-Door Coupe: Should It Also Get ICE Power?

Audi recently announced the all-new A5 and S5 family solely with sedan and Avant body styles – the coupe, Cabriolet, and even the Sportback version are now going to seek redemption in car Valhalla.
Sedans are dying left and right, MPVs are so scarce that you can sometimes number the nameplates by the fingers of a hand in certain regions, and station wagons are an endangered species. Meanwhile, sports cars with two doors and fixed or convertible roofs are also searching for retirement homes. What will become of the passenger car segment?
Well, it seems that more and more nameplates are morphing and transforming – look at the Toyota Crown, that is now a crossover sedan, or the Ford Maverick, which was once a compact car and is now a very successful unibody compact pickup truck that sells in spades at home in America. Speaking of the Blue Oval company, the FoMoCo corner office head honchos have done it again – the revived Ford Capri nameplate is now a compact all-electric crossover SUV.
Originally, the Ford Capri appeared as a fastback coupe designed by Philip T. Clark, a name associated with the Ford Mustang. It was produced between late 1968 and 1986 with three iterations and has been considered numerous times as Ford Mustang's European cousin. However, now, the reborn Ford Capri is a bulky and funky crossover SUV that's related to the Ford Explorer EV and the Volkswagen ID. line through the shared VW AG MEB architecture.
Set to be produced at the Cologne Body & Assembly factory in Germany and marketed in Europe primarily, it will share components – including the newer APP 550 electric motor applications – with the Ford Explorer EV and Volkswagen ID. 4 with single-motor RWD and dual-motor all-wheel drive layouts. The technical specifications are quite simple – there's 286 hp and a 77-kWh battery pack for the RWD model with up to 627 km or almost 390 miles of range. The other option is the AWD with 340 hp and 79 kWh plus a sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds.
Naturally, there were voices that raised a chorus against another transformation of a passenger car nameplate into a crossover SUV – just like it happened with the returning Ford Puma. Those seem to echo across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, giving food for thought to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, the alarm bells have reached as far as Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the Capri is back in a more fashionable coupe form.
The changes make it more in line with the S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang, which clearly inspired this unofficial, hypothetical build. However, the pixel master keeps the EV powertrain. So, do you like the potential transformation of the Capri EV back to a traditional two-door coupe? Also, would you like it with a switch to ICE power?
