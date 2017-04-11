autoevolution

Ford's Ecosport Appears In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, in Comic Books Too

 
Ford’s new EcoSport will have an appearance in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, and it will also be the official vehicle of the movie.
The smallest SUV offered by the Blue Oval will have a TV commercial that will ask potential clients to “Be the Guardian of Your Galaxy,” and the two partners will also make a limited run of the comic. The latter will only be printed in 500 copies, and it will showcase the EcoSport’s capable, fun, and connected features.

Users will be able to see the comic in digital form, but the lucky ones who will get one of those printed copies have a small shot of something precious in a few decades.

Evidently, we do not suggest to go through all the available possibilities to obtain a copy, but if you will have a copy, be sure to store it properly.

The two partners have also created a special web page, where fans will have a shot of customizing the smallest SUV from the Blue Oval with the “Guardian Builder” tool. Over 200 optical character elements await interested fans on Marvel.com/EcoSport.

The items mentioned above come as an extra to the ten exterior color choices, along with the seven standard ambient lighting options, and four trim offerings. While you will not be able to buy the car you configure on Marvel’s website, entrants will get the chance to win a Ford EcoSport.

Owning a customized car with elements of your choice is cool, but getting a new car for free is even better. If you do not win the big prize, you can still get tickets to a screening of the movie in your hometown - if available.

The organizers also offer one of 150 custom illustrations made by Marvel artists, which depict a lucky fan as a galactic hero.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 will be in theaters in the USA starting May 5, 2017. Ford’s smallest SUV will be available on the American market in early 2018.
