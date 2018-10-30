5 New Ford Focus ST Interior Revealed, 2.3L Engine Has Automatic Gearbox

Ford Reveals 2019 Ranger Concept Trucks At SEMA Show

It’s the first day of the 2018 SEMA Show , and Ford has gone all out with adventure-oriented concepts based on the Ranger. Put together by Ford Performance and Ford Accessories, these workhorses are joined by more than 50 other on exhibit, including an F-150 Lariat Sport 4x2 SuperCab with 1,000 horsepower from a twin-turbo upgrade. 16 photos



The 2.3-liter EcoBoost-engined concept features redesigned front and rear bumpers, illuminated Rock Slider side steps from Addictive Desert Designs, LED light bar and underbody lighting. The Rotopax FuelpaX fuel can system and swing case from Undercover completes the list of modifications.



Next up is the Base Camp, which is similar to the Pre-Runner but also different to a certain extent. The A-pillar snorkel from Ford Performance, Slim Shady awning, heavy-duty rack from Outpost, and Skinny Warrior roof basket make this concept an interesting choice as a bug-out mobile.



The Xbox Ranger from Addictive Desert Designs and Project Ranger X from BDS Suspension are even more extreme, although these trucks all share the four-cylinder turbo and ten-speed automatic transmission of the bone-stock pickup truck. The Baja-forged Ranger combines military style with off-road prowess, and the Airdesign USA Ranger is meant for both on- and off-road driving.



Last, but certainly not least, Project Nightfall looks like it came out of the Halo franchise thanks to the vivid green detailing over matte grey. According to



