Ford Reportedly Admits Its Mustang Customers Aren't in Their Prime Anymore

Taking a look at the first-quarter sales results or even the global performance during the past few years paints a very rosy picture for the legendary Ford Mustang. After all, during Q1 , the pony car copiously outsold both the Dodge Challenger and the Chevy Camaro. And, according to the Blue Oval, the ‘Stang has been ruling the planet in the sports car segment for the past couple of years. 9 photos



By the way, we noticed the official didn’t mention anything in between, which is a big cause of concern for the Blue Oval if the company relies on generations like the baby boomers for sales, instead of hitting the sweet spot for people of all ages. It’s not like they don’t have the appeal, such as the GT500, Mach 1, or even the fact that you can go as low as $27,155 with the MSRP.



It would be scary to think that, on the long run, the coupe and convertible might be doomed. Let’s hope the legend will continue to live on for at least as much time as it’s been delivering wonderful stories. It kicked off the pony car mania back in the 1960s and has been a darling of the automotive world ever since. It also helped muscle cars become one of the most popular American products ever. And is still enjoying solid sales even though its segment is faltering little by little.But, according to Jim Owens, the Ford Mustang Marketing Manager, and his recent interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks, there’s still reason for concern. First and foremost, it seems the successful S550 generation has a demographic problem, as in “yeah, they’re getting older,” according to Owens.Of course, Ford doesn’t like to break it down like this, so it came up with something called the “psychographic.” Basically, it’s that special something that makes people go out and either buy a Hot Wheels Mustang (if they’re five-year-olds) or a real Mustang even at 103: “It’s that zest and love of life. That’s the psychographic.”By the way, we noticed the official didn’t mention anything in between, which is a big cause of concern for the Blue Oval if the company relies on generations like the baby boomers for sales, instead of hitting the sweet spot for people of all ages. It’s not like they don’t have the appeal, such as the GT500, Mach 1, or even the fact that you can go as low as $27,155 with the MSRP.Owens also offers another solution for the folks to enjoy the Mustang life . That’s because the company also has the Mach-E all-electric crossover. But come on, if that’s their answer to a dwindling demographic, instead of pushing new and exciting things to appeal to everyone, we’re a bit afraid.It would be scary to think that, on the long run, the coupe and convertible might be doomed. Let’s hope the legend will continue to live on for at least as much time as it’s been delivering wonderful stories.