Ford Reminds Us The C-Max Still Exists With New Sport Model

As Ford prepares to discontinue the C-Max by mid-2018 in North America, the compact people carrier soldiers on in Europe, riding on Focus Mk3 underpinnings since 2010. By comparison, the Dearborn-based automaker’s European division isn’t preparing to halt production of the C-Max for the time being. In fact, the Blue Oval took the decision to add a new variant to the roster.
Enter the 2018 Ford C-Max Sport, a model that “boosts family car appeal with sporty styling and improved fuel efficiency.” Offered with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost, 1.5-liter EcoBoost, 1.5- and 2.0-liter TDCi turbo diesels, the newcomer comes as standard with sports-bolstered seats, push-button start, heated side mirrors, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and rear-end parking sensors. Not bad at all, right?
But it is bad if you consider the Focus Mk4 is new from the ground up, from the platform to the engines, transmissions, onboard technology, and safety features. Another reason the C-Max isn’t long for this world is the growing demand for crossovers, as seen in Ford’s portfolio with the introduction of the Fiesta Active.
This truth is more or less confirmed by Roelant de Waard, vice-president of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford of Europe, through the following statement: “High-series vehicles attract more and more of our customers, and demand for dynamically styled vehicles with advanced technologies continues to grow.” To this effect, the C-Max is referred to as an MAV (Multi-Activity Vehicle), not MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle).
But marketing can only go so far, and the discerning customer knows how to navigate these nicely-wrapped words. What else makes the C-Max Sport stand out from the crowd, you ask? Black bezels for the fog lamps, black-painted roof with matching mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a large rear spoiler, just to name a few of the goodies. 18-inch alloys are available as an option, though the bigger wheels are certain to affect the ride quality of what is, in essence, a family-oriented car.
Now available to order, pricing for the C-Max Sport starts at 23,800 euros, slotting right under the range-topping C-Max Titanium (24,250 euros).
