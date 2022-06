Ford Recalls One (Yes, Just One) F-150 Pickup To Fix Unsecured Fuel Tank

The Ford Motor Company attempted to work directly with the dealer that delivered the half-ton pickup truck and the customer for inspection and repair. Curiously enough, the dealership and Ford haven’t heard a word back from the customer, which led to the approval of a recall on June 3rd.Ford intends to notify the customer by mail, asking to make arrangements for the aforementioned inspection and repair. The fuel tank will be properly secured with a strap bracket, produced by Metalsa of Mexico. Identified under part number JL34-5005-JAG, this component should be pretty straightforward to install, not requiring too much time in terms of labor.The second-largest automaker in the United States of America plans to notify the customer between June 27th and July 1st. As for the suspect pickup truck, the F-150 in question is a 2021 model produced on July 1st, 2021.On a related note, it’s worth remembering the F-Series lineup had it rough last year. GM’s full-size pickups moved 778,689 units compared to 726,004 units for the F-Series and 569,388 for the RAM P/U lineup. The biggest disruptor in the biz appears to be the ongoing chip shortage , which is believed to continue well into 2023. Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger told the media that we could see the crunch continue into 2024.Currently priced at $30,870 before destination charge, the F-150 can be had with three cabin options, three bed lengths, and powerplants ranging from a naturally-aspirated V6 to the hybrid-assisted V6 known as the PowerBoost. A bit later on, the Raptor R will be introduced for the 2023 model year with the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.