Ford Recalls One (Yes, Just One) F-150 Pickup To Fix Unsecured Fuel Tank

On February 10th, an issue pertaining to a 2021 model year Ford F-150 was brought to Ford’s attention. Chassis number 1FTFW1E54MFB99978 was shipped by the Dearborn Truck Plant with a missing fuel tank support bracket, a tremendous negligence on the quality department’s part.
The Ford Motor Company attempted to work directly with the dealer that delivered the half-ton pickup truck and the customer for inspection and repair. Curiously enough, the dealership and Ford haven’t heard a word back from the customer, which led to the approval of a recall on June 3rd.
Ford intends to notify the customer by mail, asking to make arrangements for the aforementioned inspection and repair. The fuel tank will be properly secured with a strap bracket, produced by Metalsa of Mexico. Identified under part number JL34-5005-JAG, this component should be pretty straightforward to install, not requiring too much time in terms of labor.
The second-largest automaker in the United States of America plans to notify the customer between June 27th and July 1st. As for the suspect pickup truck, the F-150 in question is a 2021 model produced on July 1st, 2021.
On a related note, it’s worth remembering the F-Series lineup had it rough last year. GM’s full-size pickups moved 778,689 units compared to 726,004 units for the F-Series and 569,388 for the RAM P/U lineup. The biggest disruptor in the biz appears to be the ongoing chip shortage, which is believed to continue well into 2023. Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger told the media that we could see the crunch continue into 2024.
Currently priced at $30,870 before destination charge, the F-150 can be had with three cabin options, three bed lengths, and powerplants ranging from a naturally-aspirated V6 to the hybrid-assisted V6 known as the PowerBoost. A bit later on, the Raptor R will be introduced for the 2023 model year with the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
