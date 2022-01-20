Ford Recalls Nearly 20,000 Super Duty Trucks Over Secondary Fuel Filter Leak

Previously called back due to front wheel detachment risk, the 2021 Ford Super Duty has been recalled once again for a different issue. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these pickups may leak fuel from the secondary fuel filter.
The Ford Motor Company became aware of this problem in June 2021 after SOGEFI Air & Cooling Systems, the company that supplied the filter, received three warranty return parts that exhibited a leak from a pinhole opening. All three were sourced from low-mileage workhorses that racked up anything between 800 and 9,000 miles (1,287 and 14,484 kilometers).
Upon further analysis, the supplying company identified voids in the injection molding gate area of the secondary fuel filter cap. The tool had two cavities, which is why further investigations were made by SOGEFI.
A review of production records identified 184 suspect caps manufactured by a Tier-2 supplier before they were assembled into completed units by the Tier-1 supplier. As of November 16th last year, Ford singled out 22 warranty claims alleging odometer readings as low as 510 miles (821 kilometers).
Thankfully for all parties involved, the Ford Motor Company isn’t aware of any fire, accident, or injury reports attributed to the fuel filter cap issue.
No fewer than 19,697 units of the Super Duties are recalled. These vehicles were produced between December 1st, 2020 and January 8th, 2021 at the Kentucky Truck and Ohio Assembly plants. The latter also produces the F-650 and F-750 lines of medium-duty trucks, which are called back as well.
Dealers have already been instructed to have the primary and secondary fuel filters replaced because the primary and secondary units are kitted as a set. The secondary filter is now produced without a void in the cap, and the supplier made packaging improvements to reduce any potential concerns.
Owners can expect first-class mailed notifications to arrive between February 21st and February 25th as per the Dearborn-based automaker.
