Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E Over Software Issue, 464 Units Affected

A favorite of the safety watchdogs at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Mustang Mach-E has been recalled once again. A grand total of 464 units produced for the 2021 model year are called back, and the remedy consists of a powertrain control module software update than can be performed over the air or physically at the dealer.
On March 1st, an issue pertaining to a secondary axle torque software error was brought into Ford’s Critical Concern Review Group for investigation. The CCRG received one report of a vehicle incorrectly detecting a lateral hazard on the primary axle, causing the zero-emission crossover to enter a speed-limited state on March 18th. The automaker further notes that it’s not aware of any vehicle owner questionnaires related to this problem.
The Dearborn-based automaker highlights that no accidents or injuries have been reported thus far. The committee approved a field action on May 6th, comprising vehicles produced between October 3rd, 2020 and May 26th, 2021. The shoddy powertrain control module software may lead to unintended acceleration, unintended deceleration, unintended vehicle movement, or reduced motive power, increasing the risk of a crash.
A grand total of three versions are listed in the attached report: MJ98-12A650-AXH, MJ98-12A650-BBH, and MJ98-12A650-BEH. Ford says the affected software rolled out exclusively as a service release, never introduced into series production. The remedy versions are MJ98-12A650-AXJ, MJ98-12A650-BBJ, and MJ98-12A650-BEJ, which are designed to report the secondary axle torque value properly to the vehicle’s PCU.
Dealers have been informed of the recall on May 16th while customers will be notified by first-class mail between May 30th and June 3rd. Ford will deploy the software update this month, but didn’t give a proper date.
As a brief refresher, the second-largest automaker in the United States of America stopped taking orders of the Mustang Mach-E in April 2022 due to high demand and limited production output caused by ongoing shortages. The all-electric utility vehicle is listed online at $43,895 excluding destination charge for the Select trim level with the standard battery and rear-wheel drive, a combo that offers 247 miles (398 kms) of range.
As a brief refresher, the second-largest automaker in the United States of America stopped taking orders of the Mustang Mach-E in April 2022 due to high demand and limited production output caused by ongoing shortages. The all-electric utility vehicle is listed online at $43,895 excluding destination charge for the Select trim level with the standard battery and rear-wheel drive, a combo that offers 247 miles (398 kms) of range.