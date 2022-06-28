Ford Recalls F-150 Lightning Over Software Issue

Although it’s a brand-new truck, a long-awaited truck for that matter, the Ford F-150 Lightning has been recalled over a problem that most likely stems from hurrying the F-150 Lightning to market. As it happens, the pickup’s tire pressure monitoring system light in the instrument cluster may not illuminate as quickly as intended if the tire pressure drops.
Not knowing the tires are underinflated may lead to poor handling, especially in the event of an evasive maneuver such as the moose test. The possible loss of vehicle control increases the risk of a crash, and that’s a pretty terrible prospect in a vehicle as heavy as the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Tipping the scales at 6,171 pounds (2,799 kilograms) with the standard-range battery or 6,590 pounds (2,989 kilograms) with the extended-range battery, the zero-emission truck needs an update for the body control module, correcting the alert points of the tire pressure monitoring system.
The software update will be available at your local dealership and over the air through Ford’s Power-Up system. The Ford Motor Company recommends customers to check the tire pressure to ensure that it matches the figures provided on the label affixed to the driver-side front door jamb.
This recall doesn’t have a campaign number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website just yet. Approximately 2,900 examples are called back according to the Dearborn-based automaker. Specifically, pickup trucks fitted with 20- or 22-inch all-season tires are called back.
To whom it may concern, the work-oriented Pro trim level and retail customer-oriented XLT come with 18-inch rubber boots as standard. The Lariat grade comes with 20s as standard, and the Platinum is rocking 22s.
2,666 of the recalled trucks were sold in the United States of America, while the remaining 220 were delivered to Canadian customers. Ford highlights that it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.
