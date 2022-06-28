Ford Recalls F-150 Lightning Over Software Issue

More on this:

1 Ford Follows VW and Will Not Sell EVs After Leasing Ends: It Needs the Batteries

2 Unsurprisingly, The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is Completely Sold Out

3 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Rolls Out With Two-Tone Paintwork

4 Rims Real Big, Truck Real Big, Ford F-450 Super Duty Will Show People How You Live

5 Video: Ford Mustang Mach 1 Hits Warp Speed on the Highway, V8 Sounds Fabulous