Ford Recalls F-150 and Bronco Sport to Fix Software Issue

On July 7th, employees at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant where Ford manufactures the Bronco Sport brought an issue pertaining to parking lamps flickering to the Dearborn-based automaker’s Critical Concern Review Group. At first glance, they discovered a single Bronco Sport during an audit. Not long after, the Hermosillo plant’s quality team found an additional nine units exhibiting this problem from a population of 734.

