Ford Recalls Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, F-Series Super Duty Over Safety Risks

The Explorer may be all-new for the 2020 model year, but it’s recalled once again, for the umpteenth time. Vehicles built at the Chicago Assembly Plant between January 18th and July 17th are involved in this campaign, along with the Lincoln Aviator from January 15th to July 17th. 9 photos







If equipped with an electric tailgate latch-release switch, then water may enter the electrical wiring system. Causing a short circuit results in the unintended release of the tailgate, which isn’t a nice scenario at all. Imagine that happening while carrying a fridge in the bed on the highway or while the Ford F-Series Super Duty is stationary and a kid plays next to the tailgate.



Vehicles with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine are potentially affected, namely 3,858 in the United States and federal territories plus 35 in Canada and seven in Mexico. These mid-sized SUVs were produced with a convolute protective sleeve on the liquid fuel line that isn't long enough. This condition translates to contact with the vapor fuel line, and over time, hard contact between the two lines may turn into a fuel leak as well as a vehicle fire. Ford isn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, but nevertheless, all of these vehicles need to be fixed. Dealers are to inspect the protective convolute on the liquid fuel line, and if it doesn't cover the entire length of the line, then a replacement will be fitted.

