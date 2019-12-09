autoevolution

Ford Recalls Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, F-Series Super Duty Over Safety Risks

9 Dec 2019
by author pic
The Explorer may be all-new for the 2020 model year, but it’s recalled once again, for the umpteenth time. Vehicles built at the Chicago Assembly Plant between January 18th and July 17th are involved in this campaign, along with the Lincoln Aviator from January 15th to July 17th.
Vehicles with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine are potentially affected, namely 3,858 in the United States and federal territories plus 35 in Canada and seven in Mexico. These mid-sized SUVs were produced with a convolute protective sleeve on the liquid fuel line that isn't long enough. This condition translates to contact with the vapor fuel line, and over time, hard contact between the two lines may turn into a fuel leak as well as a vehicle fire.

Ford isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, but nevertheless, all of these vehicles need to be fixed. Dealers are to inspect the protective convolute on the liquid fuel line, and if it doesn’t cover the entire length of the line, then a replacement will be fitted.

The second recall of our story involves the 2017 through 2019 model years of the F-Series Super Duty. The F-250, F-350, and F-450 are called back over a tailgate problem, and the number of trucks affected by this condition total 261,617 in the U.S. and its territories, as well as Canada.

If equipped with an electric tailgate latch-release switch, then water may enter the electrical wiring system. Causing a short circuit results in the unintended release of the tailgate, which isn’t a nice scenario at all. Imagine that happening while carrying a fridge in the bed on the highway or while the Ford F-Series Super Duty is stationary and a kid plays next to the tailgate.

For this problem, dealers have been instructed to modify the wiring harnesses in the tailgate frame by adding jumper pigtails. Their purpose is to isolate the release control circuits, and as if that wasn’t enough, the Ford Motor Company will also install a different tailgate release switch.
