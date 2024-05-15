Ford Recalls Certain 2024 F-150 Pickup Trucks for Potential Loss of Steering Control

2024 marks the mid-cycle refresh of the 14th-gen Ford F-Series, which brings a plethora of changes over the 2023 model. Unfortunately, it also brought a safety recall that comprises 385 units of the F-150.
According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a box of fasteners intended for another use was incorrectly delivered to the assembly station that secures the lower steering column I-shaft. The correct fastener is longer (37 millimeters compared to 25) and has a different material class (10.9 versus 8.8) from that of the incorrect fastener. Although the operation team leader at Kansas City Assembly Plant identified an incorrect fastener a week earlier, Ford started investigating this issue on April 18, 2024.
The operation team leader instructed assembly plant personnel to identify and remove any mixed fastener stock. According to the Critical Concern Review Group, the shorter fastener may loosen over time. Obviously, the customer may notice looseness in the steering or may hear a clunk while turning.
Fortunately, the Dearborn-based automaker isn't aware of any field reports, warranty claims, or customer complaints potentially related to this honest mistake. As for the affected trucks, the 2024 models included in this recall were produced in the period from April 10, 2024 to April 11, 2024.
Ford has already notified dealers of the recall, instructing them to have the lower steering shaft fastener replaced. The correct one is listed as N808684-S101 in the parts system. Owner notification letters will be mailed from May 20, 2024 through May 24, 2024. Owners can take matters into their own hands by running the 17-character VIN on the automaker's recall portal.
Prospective customers are further presented with the 5.0-liter Coyote, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, a hybrid version dubbed PowerBoost, and the Raptor R-exclusive supercharged V8 known as the Predator. The 2024 model year Raptor R is punchier than its predecessor, packing a Ram 1500 TRX-beating 720 horsepower at full chatter.
Be that as it may, the 5.2-liter DOHC engine doesn't match the Hellcat's peak torque figure. On the other hand, remember that Ram doesn't offer 37-inch tires on the TRX and the TRX-replacing RHO. The Stellantis-controlled Ram brand may be late to the electrification game, but given that F-150 Lightning is selling poorly due to high MSRPs and somewhat disappointing range estimates, people won't flock to showrooms for the 2025 Ram 1500 REV and range-extended 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger either.
The best of both worlds appears to be the F-150 PowerBoost, which accounts for nearly 25 percent of F-150 sales. The only comparable truck in the half-ton segment is the Tundra i-FORCE MAX from Toyota, which is a bit more powerful and torquey (437 hp and 583 lb-ft/790 Nm versus 430 hp and 570 lb-ft/773 Nm) than Ford's truck.
The operation team leader instructed assembly plant personnel to identify and remove any mixed fastener stock. According to the Critical Concern Review Group, the shorter fastener may loosen over time. Obviously, the customer may notice looseness in the steering or may hear a clunk while turning.
Fortunately, the Dearborn-based automaker isn't aware of any field reports, warranty claims, or customer complaints potentially related to this honest mistake. As for the affected trucks, the 2024 models included in this recall were produced in the period from April 10, 2024 to April 11, 2024.
Ford has already notified dealers of the recall, instructing them to have the lower steering shaft fastener replaced. The correct one is listed as N808684-S101 in the parts system. Owner notification letters will be mailed from May 20, 2024 through May 24, 2024. Owners can take matters into their own hands by running the 17-character VIN on the automaker's recall portal.
Unfortunately, Ford did not specify which variants/configurations of the F-150 were recalled. America's best-selling truck comes in three cab styles (Regular, SuperCab, SuperCrew), three box lengths (5-1/2', 6-1/2', and 8'), and eight flavors, beginning with the work-oriented XL. Under the hood, the biggest change for model year 2024 is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 serving as the base engine in lieu of the NA 3.3L Ti-VCT V6.
Prospective customers are further presented with the 5.0-liter Coyote, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, a hybrid version dubbed PowerBoost, and the Raptor R-exclusive supercharged V8 known as the Predator. The 2024 model year Raptor R is punchier than its predecessor, packing a Ram 1500 TRX-beating 720 horsepower at full chatter.
Be that as it may, the 5.2-liter DOHC engine doesn't match the Hellcat's peak torque figure. On the other hand, remember that Ram doesn't offer 37-inch tires on the TRX and the TRX-replacing RHO. The Stellantis-controlled Ram brand may be late to the electrification game, but given that F-150 Lightning is selling poorly due to high MSRPs and somewhat disappointing range estimates, people won't flock to showrooms for the 2025 Ram 1500 REV and range-extended 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger either.
The best of both worlds appears to be the F-150 PowerBoost, which accounts for nearly 25 percent of F-150 sales. The only comparable truck in the half-ton segment is the Tundra i-FORCE MAX from Toyota, which is a bit more powerful and torquey (437 hp and 583 lb-ft/790 Nm versus 430 hp and 570 lb-ft/773 Nm) than Ford's truck.