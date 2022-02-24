Ford Recalls 250,000 Trucks Over Loose Underbody Thermal/Acoustic Insulators

Back in December 2021, the Ford Motor Company’s Critical Concern Review Group started an investigation into the gas-engined 2017 to 2022 model year Super Duty over inadequate underbody insulator adhesion. More specifically, the passenger-side thermal/acoustic insulator is susceptible to loosen, a condition that leads to driveshaft damage.
The sagging passenger-side underbody insulator is responsible for at least 40 broken driveshafts reported between July 2017 and November 15th. These incidents and the aforementioned investigation subsequently resulted in a field action that involves a simply whopping 247,445 pickup trucks.
FoMoCo isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.
No fewer than 223,628 examples of the Ford F-250 are called back, workhorses produced between October 2015 and December 2021. The 2017 to 2022 model year F-350 is called back to the tune of 23,817 examples.
As mentioned beforehand, all of them feature gasoline-fed powerplants in the guise of the 6.2-liter Boss V8 motor and 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 motor. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration further list the Super Duty with the SuperCab and CrewCab body styles.
North Carolina-based Lydall Thermal/Acoustical, Inc. is listed as the supplier of the underbody insulators, which bear two part numbers: HC3B-2611130-AB and HC3B-2811130-AB. The Ford Motor Company removed the shoddy insulator from production at the Kentucky Truck Plant last December. An under-carpet thermal patch is presently used for insulation.
The Dearborn-based automaker notes that dealers were informed of the recall on February 17th. Owner notifications, on the other hand, will have to wait until April 4th. All of the envelopes should be delivered by April 8th.
Instead of using the aforementioned under-carpet thermal patch, FoMoCo says that the original insulator will be properly attached to the vehicle. Of course, authorized dealers will inspect the aluminum driveshaft. If necessary, dealers will either repair or replace the aluminum driveshaft.
At the moment of reporting, the Super Duty kicks off at $37,495 for the F-250 Regular Cab XL SRW with the eight-foot bed, 142-inch wheelbase, and 6.2-liter engine. The most affordable F-350 retails at $39,010 sans taxes.
