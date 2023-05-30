Ford Recalls 2023 Super Duty Trucks Over Steering Column Issue

More powerful, smarter, tougher, and safer. Ford's redesigned Super Duty line is all of that. Ford Motor Company big kahuna Jim Farley has recently mentioned ongoing quality improvements in the same breath with the all-new Super Duty, which makes the recall we're covering today rather curious.
Back on May 1, the Kentucky Truck Plant was informed of two warranty reports alleging steering column issues. The first vehicle lost its ability to steer while being unloaded at the dealership. A bolt used to secure the upper shaft coupler of the steering column was missing, and the second bolt was found to be loose. Adding insult to injury, the second of two vehicles was found to feature a misoriented steering wheel even though the front wheels were completely straight. Even more curious, the aforementioned bolts were tightened to the right spec.
KTP immediately contacted the Critical Concern Review Group within the Ford Motor Company. Subsequent investigations revealed that KTP workers disconnected the steering column upper shaft coupler as part of a rework procedure. Suspect crews may not have properly torqued – or even installed – the bolts that secure the steering column to the upper shaft coupler. In light of these findings, the Dearborn-based automaker decided to recall a handful of trucks.
A grand total of 19 vehicles are called back, split between the 2023 model year Ford F-250, heavier-duty F-350, and big-boy F-450. Their production dates range between January 4, 2023 through January 23, 2023. The second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit hasn't clarified whether the workers or the installation instructions are to blame for this blunder.
The first pickup in the United States with factory 5G capability, the 2023 model year Super Duty can be had with a choice of three powerplants. The 7.3-liter pushrod V8 of the previous gen soldiers on with 430 ponies and 485 pound-feet (658 Nm) of torque under its belt, produced on 87 octane.
A 6.8-liter gasser based on the 7.3 from earlier serves as the base engine. It replaces the 6.2-liter Boss of the previous-gen Super Duty with 400 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of torque on full song. The final powertrain comes in the form of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel V8, which can be had in regular and high-output flavors. The former cranks out an impressive 475 ponies and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm), whereas the latter produces a segment-leading 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet (1,627 Nm).
Speaking of segment-leading stuff, did you know the Super Duty also happens to boast 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilograms) in terms of towing capacity? Maximum payload is also best in class, with Ford quoting 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms).
The king of the spec sheet is currently listed by the build & price tool at $43,970 sans destination freight charge for the F-250 XL. At the other end of the spectrum, the F-450 Limited promises absolute comfort and refinement for $103,030.
