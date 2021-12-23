Ford Recalls 2021 Mustang for Incorrectly Manufactured Airbags

According to automotive supplier Joyson Safety Systems, a competitor’s airbag module containing an HPH-A inflator produced by JSS did not properly inflate during a laboratory test. After investigating the matter, it was determined that Joyson’s production line didn’t reject out-of-spec airbag inflators produced with insufficient compressed gas.
Formerly known as Key Safety Systems prior to the acquisition of the Takata Corporation, the supplier informed the Ford Motor Company that incorrectly manufactured airbags were used in certain Mustang vehicles manufactured for the 2021 model year. The Blue Oval reviewed its data to determine which VINs were fitted with the suspect inflators, and hey presto, the Dearborn-based automaker has identified a grand total of 93 vehicles.
Produced in Flat Rock, Michigan from February 9th to November 12th, the recalled population needs replacement inflators that are within specification for gas mass. Owners will be informed of the callback between February 1st and February 4th according to documents filed with the federal watchdog.
As for Joyson Safety Systems, which is owned by Chinese and Hong Kong-based firms, the supplier has reportedly changed the programmable controller’s logic to correct the condition that led to incorrectly manufactured inflators in the first place. A validation was reportedly performed as well, ensuring the rejection of inadequately filled inflators.
FoMoCo highlights that it’s not aware of any injury or accident reports.
As for the Mustang, 2022 will mark the final year for the sixth generation. Dubbed S550, the pony car was introduced for the 2015 model year on December 3rd, 2013 with same-day media events all over the world because the sixth gen was developed from the very beginning as a global product.
2022 will also see the Coyote V8 in the GT and Mach 1 lose 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque to comply with tighter emissions regulations. Alas, the GT will crank out 450 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque while the Mach 1 will make do with 460 and 420 (569 Nm).
