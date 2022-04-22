Ford Recalls 2020 - 2022 Explorer Over Rear Axle Mounting Bolt Fracturing Issue

Not yet published on the federal watchdog’s website, the recall we’re covering today encompasses Ford Explorer utility vehicles built at the Chicago Assembly Plant from October 22nd, 2018, to April 11th, 2022.
As it happens, the rear axle mounting bolt may fracture during acceleration. You would assume that Ford’s engineers designed this mid-size crossover to perform as intended, but on the other hand, the remedy is even more ludicrous. The dealer notice attached below reads that a powertrain control module software update will be available sometime this quarter. Police vehicles, on the other hand, will receive replacement mounting bolts.
Let that sink in for a minute. Can you believe that Ford is throttling back the acceleration through software instead of installing more durable bolts? It simply boggles the mind how cheap the Ford Motor Company can be in certain scenarios. The parts required to repair police vehicles will be available by the end of the third quarter, according to the attached notice.
The document lists 2020 to 2022 model year Explorers, 2020 model year Explorer Police Vehicles with the 3.3-liter base V6 and the 3.3-liter hybrid option, and 2021 model year Explorer Police Utility Vehicles with the 3.3-liter base V6. Ford has obviously issued a stop-sale order as well, advising its dealers to not demonstrate any in-stock vehicles until they are fixed.
There’s no word on the owner notification date, but given the scope of this recall, it’s likely going to happen in May. Or make that June at the latest.
Ford notes that a fractured bolt allows the rear axle housing to move out from its normal position, resulting in severe noise and vibration. In case the bolt goes to heaven, the drives shaft or half shafts may disconnect, resulting in loss of propulsion to the rear wheels. With no mechanical connection between the engine and rear wheels, the transmission’s park function won’t work, increasing the risk of rollaway if the parking brake isn’t applied.
