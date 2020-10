That sounds like the plot of a bad Spider-Man comic, and while there's no other way to explain this rendering, it's still an interesting one that forces you to look at cars you know differently. More specifically, we're dealing with a muscle car that has the face of an F-150 Raptor.Rendering artist superrenderscars has transferred the iconic geometric headlights and butch grille onto a winged pony. However, that's not a Mustang, but the Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE. In the past, he's done the opposite thing, adding a Camaro face onto the F-150 Raptor. We know it's completely pointless to do this but looking at this photo made us realize how different "Detroit" cars are from German ones.German automakers use a cookie-cutter approach to engineering and designing everything. That's why the Porsche Cayenne looks like a Panamera and can be had with an engine that you can also get inside an Audi or a Bentley. Critics often write comments about all German sedans looking the same, and there might be a little bit of truth to that as well.If Mercedes or Audi made the Raptor, we'd have Raptor everything, including a smaller truck, a coupe truck, and maybe even a convertible. Meanwhile, Ford doesn't mix and match. It doesn't offer a Lincoln luxury-performance version of the F-150 or use the 3.5 EcoBoost in the Mustang, even though it would obviously be a good match.And while we would never support a Raptor-faced pony car, the rugged grille would look good on just about any Ford. Don't believe us? Check out this van!