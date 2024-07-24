Ford Ranger Tremor Reaches the Land Down Under, Off-Road 'Warrior' Starts From $46k

Ford's Ranger Tremor for Australia will be equipped with the same rock-crawling and dune-bashing features as the already available Wildtrak X but with different styling "and specially designed interior trim that can be easily cleaned after off-road adventures."
The Ford Ranger nameplate is a curious case of meeting, exceeding, or utterly failing expectations. While in regions like the Old Continent and Australia, it's the best-selling representative of the segment, at home in the United States, its performance was abysmal after the first six months of the year. The best-selling mid-size pickup truck during H1 was, of course, Toyota's all-new Tacoma.
However, it was followed by the Chevrolet Colorado, Nissan's V6-equipped Frontier, Jeep's rugged Gladiator, plus GMC's Canyon. As hard as it may be to believe it, even Honda's unibody Ridgeline bested the disappointing Ford Ranger. As such, we are not surprised that the Blue Oval company is focusing on improving the Ranger series where it already succeeded – the Old Continent or Australia.
While Europe got the all-new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor at the same time last spring, the Land Down Under had to contend with a staggered approach – the Wildtrak X went on sale earlier, and starting this summer, the Tremor version is also headed to Australia, albeit with a big catch. That would be that Blue Oval fans need to act swiftly with the purchase – Ford will put the special Tremor styling, black Ford oval badge, and Tremor details on no more than 1,150 units.
After the success of the "adventure-ready" Ranger Wildtrak X, it was only a matter of time before the Ranger Tremor was headed to the region, and the new special edition is available to order from nationwide Australian dealers with a starting Manufacturer List Price (recommended, includes GST but excludes LCT where applicable, plus dealer delivery and statutory charges) of AUD 69,690. It translates to almost $46k at the current exchange rate, making it slightly more affordable than its European equivalent.
The new Ford Ranger Tremor has the same suspension upgrades as a Wildtrak X (special Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers, +26 mm ground clearance, +30 mm track), a full-time four-wheel drive (4WD) system, Trail Turn Assist, Rock Crawl, Ford's Trail Control, plus all the features of the Sport Double-Cab 2.0L Bi-Turbo 4x4 model. Along with them, Ford equips the special edition with 17-inch Asphalt Black alloys, General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires, Tremor badges and styling details, an Overhead Auxiliary Switch Bank, a honeycomb grille with auxiliary grille LED lamps, a front steel plate, aluminum side steps, and a "long-legged" sports bar, among others.
There are also some optional goodies: a Touring Pack, the Flexible Rack System, a Manual Roller Shutter, plus a choice of prestige paints (Shadow Black, Meteor Grey, Aluminium, Blue Lightning, Conquer Grey).
