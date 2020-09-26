Ford Ranger Tops "Made in America" 2020 Auto Index

The Ranger the U.S. gets today is different from the mid-size pickup truck that Ford developed primarily in Australia. It’s so different under the skin that the Kogod School of Business has put the workhorse at the top of the “Made in America” Auto Index for 2020 with 70 percent of its parts coming from the U.S. or Canada.
This result shouldn’t come as a surprise to you. Ohio is where the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot is manufactured, the truck is made in Michigan, and the 10R80 automatic transmission is produced in Michigan as well. Lest we forget, the Ranger topped the Cars.com American-Made Index earlier this year, featuring up to 70 percent domestic content for the 2020 model year.
Turning our attention to the Kogod index, “the Ranger replaces the automatic transmission Corvette and the discontinued Volt in the top spot.” In second place, the Camaro pony car with the automatic option has 66 percent domestic parts while third place is taken by the ‘Vette, Colorado, and GMC Canyon with 64 percent each.
Jeep called dibs on fourth place with the Cherokee Latitude AWD and Trailhawk while Ford and General Motors return in fifth place with the Explorer, Cadillac CT4, and the mid-size CT5. The latter nameplates feature approximately 55 percent domestic content, matching the Tesla Model S sedan and Model Y crossover.
Out of 372 entries, care to guess which are listed with 1 percent U.S. and Canadian parts? Audi has the most models, ranging from the A4 to the Q8, RS 3, and TT RS. Hyundai, Kia, and Volkswagen are also mentioned at the bottom of the automotive index.
The Palisade, however, is an interesting entry. Made in Ulsan, South Korea with 2 percent American hardware, the Hyundai mid-size crossover pales in comparison to the 51 percent of the Kia Telluride. Although both of them are essentially the same vehicle under the skin, the Telluride is produced in Georgia, translating to more U.S. and Canadian suppliers than in the case of the Hyundai-badged sibling.
